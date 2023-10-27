WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Oct. 27

2 of 3

Any misguided doubt that may have existed about LA Knight's star was erased Friday night at the top of SmackDown when he interrupted Roman Reigns' entrance, hit the ring, and proceeded to steal the spotlight.

He was cool, collected, and held the fans in the palm of his hand as he proclaimed the game his own and vowed to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel.

His confidence unwavering, he looked everything the megastar he has claimed to be for the last year and, perhaps even greater for his future prospects, looked like Reigns' equal. There was never any doubt that the guy cooking the heel on the mic did not stand a chance at dethroning him in Saudi Arabia.

Does he? No, but Knight has passed every test to this point and very easily could believably be champion if Triple H and WWE Creative decided they wanted to shift the direction of things at the top of the card.

That is a testament to everything Knight has done over the last six months to build momentum and remain relevant.

