WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Oct. 27October 27, 2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Oct. 27
Ahead of their titanic clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Saturday, November 4 at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns and LA Knight put pen to paper Friday on SmackDown to make their premium live event headliner official.
What went down when The Tribal Chief and The Megastar shared the same ring and what repercussions would it have on the build to the annual spectacular?
Find out now with this recap of a show that also featured the first appearance from Bianca Belair following her return last week, as well as John Cena's thoughts ahead of his Crown Jewel match against Solo Sikoa.
Match Card
- Roman Reigns, LA Knight Crown Jewel contract signing
- John Cena promo
- Bianca Belair promo
Announced in advance for Friday's show were:
Roman Reigns and LA Knight Sign the Contract for Crown Jewel
- Knight interrupted Reigns' entrance, hit the ring, stole his place at the head of the table, and cut Aldis off. This was top-dog stuff from the No. 1 contender, who looks every bit like The Megastar he has fashioned himself for the last year.
- "Have you ever had a championship match?" Reigns arrogantly asked Knight, eluding to his lack of big-match appearances in WWE.
- "While you failed time after time, while you were busy with suckering succotash, I've been out here since day one telling everyone whose game it is!" Knight said.
Any misguided doubt that may have existed about LA Knight's star was erased Friday night at the top of SmackDown when he interrupted Roman Reigns' entrance, hit the ring, and proceeded to steal the spotlight.
He was cool, collected, and held the fans in the palm of his hand as he proclaimed the game his own and vowed to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel.
His confidence unwavering, he looked everything the megastar he has claimed to be for the last year and, perhaps even greater for his future prospects, looked like Reigns' equal. There was never any doubt that the guy cooking the heel on the mic did not stand a chance at dethroning him in Saudi Arabia.
Does he? No, but Knight has passed every test to this point and very easily could believably be champion if Triple H and WWE Creative decided they wanted to shift the direction of things at the top of the card.
That is a testament to everything Knight has done over the last six months to build momentum and remain relevant.
Grade
A
Top Moments and Takeaways
Carlito and Santos Escobar vs. The Street Profits
- Ford and Dawkins entered to new theme music, sans red Solo cups, as they continued their shift in character and tone.
- This is Carlito's first match on SmackDown since April 7, 2009, when he partnered with Primo Colon to battle Ted DiBiase and Cody Rhodes.
- Logan Paul jumped Rey Mysterio backstage, the video drawing the attention of the babyfaces. Escobar ordered Carlito to the back, leaving him to go it alone.
The Street Profits continued to build momentum under the guidance of Bobby Lashley, defeating Carlito and Santos Escobar in a match marred indirectly by Logan Paul.
As United States Champion Rey Mysterio watched his LWO teammates backstage, Paul sucker punched him, drawing the attention of Carlito and Escobar. With the former being sent to check on the Hall of Famer, Escobar ultimately fell prey to the Revelation as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins earned another key victory in their development as heels.
The match was solid and laid the groundwork for Escobar to become more frustrated and disenfranchised with his relationship with his LWO teammates, making this a significant match beyond what went down between the ropes.
Result
The Street Profits defeated Carlito and Escobar
Grade
B
Top Moments and Takeaways