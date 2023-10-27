NBA Executive on Victor Wembanyama: 'It's Gonna Be Nearly Impossible for Him to Fail'

Photos by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Executives from around the NBA are expecting an incredible career from San Antonio Spurs 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.

In fact, one NBA executive told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto it would be "nearly impossible" for Wembanyama not to succeed.

"As long as he stays healthy, it's gonna be nearly impossible for him to fail," the executive told Scotto. "I just think if he weren't even good on offense, his defense could single-handedly make your team great. Yet, he has the tools and talent to be really good on offense."

Wembanyama made his NBA debut Wednesday in a 126-119 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He recorded 15 points and five rebounds on 6-for-9 shooting.

Most noticeable during Wembanyama's first Spurs game was his eight-foot wingspan.

"Part of it is the sexiness of the unknown," another NBA executive told Scotto. "But early on, he looks like one of the most unique players we've ever seen. It feels like his potential is unlimited from what we've seen, and the kid takes things very seriously."