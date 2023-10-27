Luka Dončić, Victor Wembanyama Lead Top Players Under 25 List in NBA Exec Vote

Photos by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić and San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama headline the NBA executives' list of the top five players under 25 years old.

In a poll conducted by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, anonymous league executives voted Dončić as the top youngster while the 19-year-old French phenom finished second.

Minnesota Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, and Cleveland Cavaliers big Evan Mobley rounded out the top five.

Still just 24 years old, Dončić has become one of the NBA's best players since he entered the league in 2018. He owns career averages of 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field.

He also has 28 games of playoff experience under his belt, including the Mavericks' Western Conference Finals run in the 2022 playoffs.

"Luka has size, skill, durability, and an ability to control the game," one NBA executive said (via Scotto). "If you can get him to commit defensively and ask no more than his size and IQ already allow, he's one of the three or four best players in the league."

While Wembanyama has suited up in just one regular season game, his potential as a ball-handler and shooter at 7'4" clearly enticed executives.

"As long as he stays healthy, it's gonna be nearly impossible for him to fail," another anonymous exec said, per Scotto. "I just think if he weren't even good on offense, his defense could single-handedly make your team great. Yet, he has the tools and talent to be really good on offense."

Edwards seems primed for a breakout season after emerging as Team USA's top option during the FIBA World Cup this summer, while Morant is one of the NBA's best point guards when he's available on the court.

Mobley is a defensive menace in the paint, blocking 2.0 shots per game last season while finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.