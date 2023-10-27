X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Warriors' Klay Thompson 'Not Really Worried' About Contract Extension Despite Rumors

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 27, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 24: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on October 24, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is in the final season of his five-year, $190 million contract, and recent reports suggest that there is a big gap in extension negotiations between the team and player.

    For his part, though, Thompson is focused on the daily grind of the season and not so much about extension talks, per 95.7 The Game.

    95.7 The Game @957thegame

    "I'm more focused on the daily dedication it takes to do this job. I'm not really worried about an extension right now. Trust will all play itself out." <br><br>Klay Thompson on contract extension talks added he doesn't like thinking about it during season <a href="https://t.co/y5h7ILbxJl">pic.twitter.com/y5h7ILbxJl</a>

    On Tuesday, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that there was a "significant gap in extension negotiations" between Golden State and Thompson.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Reporting on <a href="https://twitter.com/RunItBackFDTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RunItBackFDTV</a>: There's a significant gap in extension negotiations for Golden State and Klay Thompson, league sources say, as current signs point to the four-time champion going into 2024 free agency. <a href="https://t.co/0U0wSXo0hR">pic.twitter.com/0U0wSXo0hR</a>

    "From what I'm told, there's a significant gap in years and money," Charania said.

    "The negotiations right now, from what I'm told, they're at a dead point. Thompson wants much more than what the Warriors are offering overall in both years and salary. ... As of right now, all signs point to Klay Thompson going into free agency in the summer."

    Thompson, 33, has spent his entire career in Golden State since the Warriors selected him 11th overall out of Washington State in the 2011 NBA draft. He's a four-time NBA champion, five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player who has been one of the game's greatest shooters for the past decade-plus.

    Last season, Thompson averaged 21.9 points on 43.6 percent shooting (41.2 percent from three-point range), 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He's done an incredible job returning to form after suffering a torn ACL that wiped out his 2019-20 campaign before a ruptured Achilles kept him out for the 2020-21 season and part of 2021-22.

    We'll see what happens with Thompson down the road, but for now, he and the rest of the Warriors are focused on bouncing back from a season-opening 108-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns. They'll look to do just that on Friday at the Sacramento Kings.

    Warriors' Klay Thompson 'Not Really Worried' About Contract Extension Despite Rumors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon