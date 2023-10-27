Warriors' Klay Thompson 'Not Really Worried' About Contract Extension Despite Rumors

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is in the final season of his five-year, $190 million contract, and recent reports suggest that there is a big gap in extension negotiations between the team and player.

For his part, though, Thompson is focused on the daily grind of the season and not so much about extension talks, per 95.7 The Game.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that there was a "significant gap in extension negotiations" between Golden State and Thompson.

"From what I'm told, there's a significant gap in years and money," Charania said.

"The negotiations right now, from what I'm told, they're at a dead point. Thompson wants much more than what the Warriors are offering overall in both years and salary. ... As of right now, all signs point to Klay Thompson going into free agency in the summer."

Thompson, 33, has spent his entire career in Golden State since the Warriors selected him 11th overall out of Washington State in the 2011 NBA draft. He's a four-time NBA champion, five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player who has been one of the game's greatest shooters for the past decade-plus.

Last season, Thompson averaged 21.9 points on 43.6 percent shooting (41.2 percent from three-point range), 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He's done an incredible job returning to form after suffering a torn ACL that wiped out his 2019-20 campaign before a ruptured Achilles kept him out for the 2020-21 season and part of 2021-22.