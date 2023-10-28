NFL Picks Week 8: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

2 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

This is another line that has started to shift in the favor of the favorites. Bleacher Report's panel unanimously picked the Houston Texans to cover at -3, and the line was up to 3.5 by Friday morning.



This is a battle of rookie quarterbacks, as Houston's C.J. Stroud will face Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. One of them has a clear advantage, and it's not the No. 1 overall pick.



While Young has shown promise at times, he's been hampered by an inconsistent defense, poor offensive line play and a lackluster supporting cast. Aside from Adam Thielen, Young hasn't had a pass-catcher he can truly trust.



While Houston's offense lacks star power, Stroud has done a remarkable job of spreading the ball around and making smart decisions. With a 96.4 passer rating, he's the early front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he's complemented the smart coaching of DeMeco Ryans and Houston's eighth-ranked scoring defense.



Simply put, Stroud is likely to make fewer mistakes than Young in this matchup. Houston's defense will prevent Carolina from getting into a groove, and the Texans will batter a Panthers defense allowing 4.9 yards per carry on the ground.

