NFL Picks Week 8: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change
As most expected, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Thursday's Week 8 opener. The Buccaneers managed to cover, however, and they could have pulled off the outright upset, had a Tampa receiver better located Baker Mayfield's last-second desperation heave into the end zone.
Thursday's game was just the latest example of how close teams appear to be in 2023.
While Buffalo didn't manage to dominate on the scoreboard, there are a few favorites remaining on the Week 8 schedule who appear worth backing at the current odds.
Philadelphia Eagles -7 at Washington Commanders
Divisional games can be extremely difficult to call, and the last time the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders faced off, Philly escaped with an overtime field goal.
However, it doesn't feel like things will be as close this time around. While Jalen Hurts' recent penchant for throwing picks is a concern, the Eagles offense has found its rhythm over the past few weeks.
Philadelphia's defense is also starting to find a groove under new coordinator Sean Desai, and it just held the explosive Miami Dolphins to 244 yards and 17 points in Week 7.
The Eagles defensive front can generate pressure without the need to blitz too frequently, and that's a potentially big problem for the Commanders. Washington's pass protection has been atrocious, and quarterback Sam Howell has already been sacked 40 times this season.
Washington scored 31 points in the first meeting between these two teams, but it hasn't scored more than 24 points in a game since. While things might be close early, Philadelphia should be able to pull away late.
Bleacher Report's panel of NFL experts unanimously backed the Eagles when the line was at 6.5 points. Now's the time to jump on Philadelphia before the line creeps any further in Philly's direction.
Texans -3.5 at Panthers
This is another line that has started to shift in the favor of the favorites. Bleacher Report's panel unanimously picked the Houston Texans to cover at -3, and the line was up to 3.5 by Friday morning.
This is a battle of rookie quarterbacks, as Houston's C.J. Stroud will face Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. One of them has a clear advantage, and it's not the No. 1 overall pick.
While Young has shown promise at times, he's been hampered by an inconsistent defense, poor offensive line play and a lackluster supporting cast. Aside from Adam Thielen, Young hasn't had a pass-catcher he can truly trust.
While Houston's offense lacks star power, Stroud has done a remarkable job of spreading the ball around and making smart decisions. With a 96.4 passer rating, he's the early front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he's complemented the smart coaching of DeMeco Ryans and Houston's eighth-ranked scoring defense.
Simply put, Stroud is likely to make fewer mistakes than Young in this matchup. Houston's defense will prevent Carolina from getting into a groove, and the Texans will batter a Panthers defense allowing 4.9 yards per carry on the ground.
It may seem odd to confidently back a team that won just three games a year ago, but the Texans should win this one convincingly.
Minnesota Vikings -1.5 at Green Bay Packers
The Minnesota Vikings were favored by just one point early in the week, but the action has driven the line closer toward Minnesota. Backing the Vikings before the odds shift any further would be advisable.
This is another unpredictable divisional matchup and the Green Bay Packers will be at home. However, Green Bay has several players dealing with ailments, including cornerback Jaire Alexander (back), pass-rusher Preston Smith (illness) and tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle).
Furthermore, defenses appear to have caught up to Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who has thrown six interceptions over his last three games. Green Bay has not scored more than 20 points in a game over the last month, which has greatly reduced the margin for error.
"We've got to find a way to generate more points because when you're generating points, it's just a totally different narrative," head coach Matt LaFleur said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
Don't expect the Packers to generate a ton of offense against a Vikings defense that has shown signs of growth under new coordinator Brian Flores.
Minnesota isn't perfect but it is the better team in this matchup. While Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has his fair share of critics, he's far more dependable than Love at this point.
