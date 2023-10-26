Bleacher Report's Expert Week 8 NFL Picks

16 of 16

The Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions lost by big margins on the road last week. The Raiders lost 30-12 to the Chicago Bears, and the Baltimore Ravens thumped the Lions 38-6.

The Raiders have deeper issues than the Lions, though.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was expected to return to action against Detroit after he missed Week 7 with a back injury. However, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels later told reporters that he's "hoping" that Garoppolo is available Monday night.

Our crew went with a unanimous decision in favor of Detroit. Moton doesn't see how the Raiders keep pace with the Lions regardless of who starts under center.

"The Bears embarrassed the Raiders with an undrafted rookie quarterback last week, so what do you think will happen when Las Vegas goes up against Detroit's fourth-ranked passing attack? It doesn't take a sharp bettor to see that the Lions have a good shot at a blowout victory in their first Monday Night Football home game since 2018.

"As of Wednesday, the Raiders don't know who will start at quarterback, but it won't matter. All three signal-callers on the roster have more interceptions than touchdown passes. Las Vegas is also dead last in rushing yards per game.

"This Raiders-Lions game could get out of hand in the first half. Detroit cruises to a double-digit victory."

Predictions

Davenport: Lions

Gagnon: Lions

Hanford: Lions

Knox: Lions

Moton: Lions

O'Donnell: Lions

Sobleski: Lions

ATS Consensus: Lions -8

SU Consensus: Lions

Score Prediction: Lions 35, Raiders 17

