Bleacher Report's Expert Week 8 NFL PicksOctober 26, 2023
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 8 NFL Picks
For Week 8, bettors will get a full slate of NFL picks with all 32 teams in action—a perfect opportunity for our Bleacher Report crew to rebound from a tough week.
Bleacher Report's NFL expert panel, which includes analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski and Maurice Moton along with editors Wes O'Donnell and Ian Hanford, went heavy on favorites with their consensus picks, but a couple road underdogs broke that trend.
Some may see that as playing it safe, but our panel has good reasons for going chalk this week. In other words, don't overthink the upcoming slate of games.
Before we get back on the right track, here's a look at the overall standings against the spread and straight up with the chaos that happened last week (Week 7 records are in parentheses).
ATS Standings
1. Gagnon: 58-46-2 (10-3)
2. Davenport: 55-49-2 (4-9)
3. Hanford 54-50-2 (7-6)
4. Moton: 52-52-2 (7-6)
5. Sobleski: 51-53-2 (3-10)
6. Knox: 50-54-2 (4-9)
7. O'Donnell: 48-56-2 (4-9)
Consensus picks: 52-52-2 (5-8)
SU Standings
1. Hanford 68-38 (7-6)
2. Moton: 67-39 (8-5)
T-3. Gagnon: 63-43 (9-4)
T-3 Knox: 63-43 (5-8)
T-3. O'Donnell: 63-43 (6-7)
6. Sobleski: 61-45 (6-7)
7. Davenport: 60-46 (3-10)
Consensus picks: 62-44 (6-7)
Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m. ET. Check the latest lines at DraftKings. Information on public betting trends is courtesy of the Action Network. ATS records are provided by Team Rankings.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Buffalo Bills (4-3)
DraftKings Line: Buffalo -8.5
After a 22-16 loss to the New York Jets in the season opener, the Buffalo Bills rattled off three consecutive victories, scoring at least 37 points in each of those wins, but they're struggling on offense again.
Since Week 5, Buffalo has averaged 19.7 points per game. Following a 29-25 road loss to the New England Patriots, the Bills will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sixth-ranked scoring defense.
Because of the Bills' recent scoring issues and the Buccaneers' stout defense, Knox and Moton broke away from the majority pick to side with Tampa Bay. Gagnon spoke on behalf of the majority; he thinks Buffalo breaks out of its offensive slump on a short week to cover the spread.
"I'm having a tough time seeing the Bucs bounce back from back-to-back offensive duds on three days' rest on the road against a Bills team that is likely extremely hungry to make a statement at home following a tough loss to the Patriots," Gagnon said.
"The Bills have lost back-to-back games just four times since 2019, and they've already got three blowout victories under their belt in 2023. This will be their fourth."
Predictions
Davenport: Bills
Gagnon: Bills
Hanford: Bills
Knox: Buccaneers
Moton: Buccaneers
O'Donnell: Bills
Sobleski: Bills
ATS Consensus: Bills -8.5
SU Consensus: Bills
Score Prediction: Bills 26, Buccaneers 16
New York Jets (3-3) at New York Giants (2-5)
DK Line: Jets -2.5
The New York Jets and New York Giants will square off in the MetLife Stadium battle—home to both squads. Both teams will look to build on a positive pace.
Before their Week 7 bye, the Jets won consecutive contests against the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles. Last week, the Giants beat the Washington Commanders with Tyrod Taylor in for Daniel Jones (neck) under center.
After the Jets handed the Eagles their first loss, they caught our panel's attention, which is why Gang Green is the consensus pick, but O'Donnell took a look at the club's record after a bye week and went in the other direction.
"Two teams, one stadium and a history littered with...only a few matchups, actually. In terms of meaningful games, the Jets and Giants have only played each other five times since the turn of the century (no, I'm not counting preseason). Gang Green has won the last two, the Giants the previous three, and twice these teams needed overtime to determine a winner in those five matchups.
"So, all that is to say, history doesn't really tell us too much for this one. However, the Jets, historically, struggle—struggle badly—coming out of the bye week. They haven't won a post-bye game since the 2015 season, in fact. Big Blue has battled injuries and an absolutely brutal schedule, but the club actually has some momentum on its side. I'll stick with that in what should be an ugly game taking the Giants outright and very likely playing to the under."
Predictions
Davenport: Jets
Gagnon: Giants
Hanford: Giants
Knox: Jets
Moton: Jets
O'Donnell: Giants
Sobleski: Jets
ATS Consensus: Jets -2.5
SU Consensus: Jets
Score Prediction: Jets 20, Giants 17
Houston Texans (3-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-6)
DK Line: Houston -3
In this matchup, we'll see the top two picks from this year's draft. The Carolina Panthers hope to see No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young (six touchdown passes and four interceptions) make bigger strides while the Houston Texans would like to see No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud (nine touchdown passes and one interception) build on his strong start.
Aside from the headlines about the two rookie quarterbacks, the Texans could be a surprise contender in the AFC with a top-eight scoring defense to complement their promising young signal-caller.
Moton didn't complicate his analysis for this game; he chose the better team to cover a thin spread.
"With the exception of a Week 5 loss, the Texans have looked like an improved squad every week since their 0-2 start to the season," Moton said.
"Meanwhile, the Panthers come into this game winless, and Bryce Young hasn't flashed like his 2023 classmate C.J. Stroud. Houston is the obvious straight-up pick, but oddsmakers suggest we could see a close game with both squads coming off a bye week, which means extra time to prepare for the matchup.
"Nonetheless, bettors should know that the Panthers are 0-5-1 ATS, and Carolina has a clear weakness up front with a run defense that's allowing the second-most yards per game. Stroud will outshine Young, and the Texans run the ball through the teeth of the Panthers defense for a convincing road win."
Predictions
Davenport: Texans
Gagnon: Texans
Hanford: Texans
Knox: Texans
Moton: Texans
O'Donnell: Texans
Sobleski: Texans
ATS Consensus: Texans -3
SU Consensus: Texans
Score Prediction: Texans 27, Panthers 20
Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) at Washington Commanders (3-4)
DK Line: Philadelphia -6.5
In Week 4, these teams battled into overtime, and the Philadelphia Eagles pulled out a 34-31 win on their turf.
Despite close recent matchups between these NFC East rivals, Moton believes the Eagles have gained enough steam to throttle the Commanders as they did in Week 3 (24-8) last year.
"The Eagles can make a strong case that they're the best team in the league right now, and they added two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the roster on Monday. Meanwhile, the Commanders have crumbled with four losses in their last five games. Philadelphia is the easy straight-up pick.
"Even though the Commanders have either beaten the Eagles or lost by a three-point margin in the previous two meetings between these teams, Philadelphia's momentum on both sides of the ball likely results in a blowout victory for the NFC East leaders.
"Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has taken at least four sacks in all seven of the team's games this year, and the Eagles are tied for third in sacks. Don't overthink this one—Philadelphia wins by double digits."
Predictions
Davenport: Eagles
Gagnon: Eagles
Hanford: Eagles
Knox: Eagles
Moton: Eagles
O'Donnell: Eagles
Sobleski: Eagles
ATS Consensus: Eagles -6.5
SU Consensus: Eagles
Score Prediction: Eagles 28, Commanders 17
New England Patriots (2-5) at Miami Dolphins (5-2)
DK Line: Miami -9.5
The Miami Dolphins came back down to earth in a 31-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan put the fraud alert on Miami during his appearance on FanDuel TV's Up and Adams show with Kay Adams.
The Dolphins have a 5-0 record against teams with sub-.500 records, beating three of those opponents by 15-plus points, but they lost by 28 and 14 points in matchups with teams that have winning records.
Based on that pattern, our panel picked the Dolphins to beat the New England Patriots (2-5) by double digits, but Knox expects this contest to pan out similar to the previous matchup as Miami deals with injuries across its offensive line.
"Logic dictates that the Dolphins will run away with this one. The Patriots tend to fare poorly in Miami and have only won there once in the past six years. However, three of the five losses have been by nine or fewer points, and I think New England will find a way to keep it relatively close again.
"Injuries are beginning to mount for Miami, and with both Terron Armstead and Isaiah Wynn out from the offensive line, the offense may struggle more than it did early in the season. The Dolphins defense has been about as inconsistent as the Patriots offense, so I can see this game closely mirroring the season's first meeting that Miami won by a touchdown and an extra point."
Predictions
Davenport: Dolphins
Gagnon: Dolphins
Hanford: Dolphins
Knox: Patriots
Moton: Patriots
O'Donnell: Dolphins
Sobleski: Dolphins
ATS Consensus: Dolphins -9.5
SU Consensus: Dolphins
Score Prediction: Dolphins 31, Patriots 20
Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at Dallas Cowboys (4-2)
DK Line: Dallas -6.5
Without All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, the Dallas Cowboys may find it difficult to slow down the Los Angeles Rams' seventh-ranked passing offense, which features wideouts Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell on the perimeter.
Because of the Rams' offensive firepower, they can keep the score close or even pull off an upset against better teams, but our crew likes the Cowboys, who are fresh off a bye week.
Knox has his doubts about the Cowboys, but he gave them the benefit of the doubt because they had extra time to prepare for this contest.
"This is a genuinely difficult one to call. The Rams continue to overachieve, and I believe that the Cowboys are overrated, possibly by the Cowboys themselves. Something will give in this one, and if Kyren Williams were healthy, I'd feel a lot better about backing L.A. here.
"While the Rams did a good job of grinding ground yards against the Steelers last week, I think they could struggle to do it again. With two weeks to cook up a game plan for Kupp and Nacua, Dallas should limit what L.A. can do offensively. This would be a home game for the Cowboys even if it were in L.A., but Dallas doesn't have to travel and coming off the bye, I'll take the Cowboys as long as the line remains less than seven."
Predictions
Davenport: Rams
Gagnon: Cowboys
Hanford: Cowboys
Knox: Cowboys
Moton: Rams
O'Donnell: Cowboys
Sobleski: Rams
ATS Consensus: Cowboys -6.5
SU Consensus: Cowboys
Score Prediction: Cowboys 27, Rams 20
Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
DK Line: Jacksonville -2.5
Once upon a time, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars played each other frequently in the old AFC Central division. They've only met twice in the regular season since 2018, and the Steelers won both games.
With the history lesson behind us, we came to a majority in favor of the Jaguars, who have one of the five best records (5-2) ATS, are currently riding a four-game winning streak and had a few extra days to game-plan for this matchup.
Despite all those factors in Jacksonville's favor, Hanford sees a clear pathway for Pittsburgh to win outright—through the air.
"This is just who Mike Tomlin's Steelers are," Hanford said. "Are they a good team? I'm not sure. Are they at least a little bit lucky? I believe so. Are they also somehow 4-2 and coming off their best half of football, especially offensively, on the road against a tough Rams team? Absolutely.
"Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense will need to build on the rhythm they found in Los Angeles as the Jaguars are likely going to put up some points here. But the Jags defense can be had through the air, as it is surrendering the second-most passing yards per game in the entire league. The Steelers are 4-0 this season when George Pickens has at least 75 yards receiving. Look for that to become 5-0 as Pickens has another productive day and the Steelers win."
Predictions
Davenport: Jaguars
Gagnon: Steelers
Hanford: Steelers
Knox: Jaguars
Moton: Jaguars
O'Donnell: Steelers
Sobleski: Jaguars
ATS Consensus: Jaguars -2.5
SU Consensus: Jaguars
Score Prediction: Jaguars 27, Steelers 24
New Orleans Saints (3-4) at Indianapolis Colts (3-4)
DK Line: Indianapolis -1.5
In Week 7, against the Cleveland Browns' 10th-ranked scoring defense and No. 1 unit in yards allowed, the Indianapolis Colts scored a season-high 38 points with Gardner Minshew under center in place of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (shoulder surgery).
The Colts don't have their starting signal-caller, but they've embraced their physical identity from years past, racking up 168 rushing yards last week with Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss handling the majority workload on the ground.
Sobleski went against our consensus pick because he can see a game in which the Colts outmuscle the New Orleans Saints up front for another high-scoring ground-and-pound performance.
"The Indianapolis Colts went from sporting a Lamborghini behind center to a Honda Civic. While Gardner Minshew is a clear downgrade from Anthony Richardson in pure performance standards, there's something about him running an offense that's reliable and can rack up a lot of mileage. Besides, the team's engine, Jonathan Taylor, is just starting to rev up.
"With the Colts finding an identity with a shared backfield between Taylor and Zack Moss, Minshew making the (mostly) smart underneath passes and a defense that will make Derek Carr be patient to potentially force him into a mistake, they will take advantage of a struggling Saints squad that has lost four of its last five games."
Predictions
Davenport: Saints
Gagnon: Saints
Hanford: Saints
Knox: Colts
Moton: Saints
O'Donnell: Colts
Sobleski: Colts
ATS Consensus: Saints +1.5
SU Consensus: Saints
Score Prediction: Saints 24, Colts 21
Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Tennessee Titans (2-4)
DK Line: Atlanta -2.5
The Tennessee Titans may be headed deep into the AFC South cellar. Coming off a bye week, they're at the bottom of the division, and the front office traded two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles for safety Terrell Edmunds and fifth- and sixth-round picks in next year's draft.
On top of that, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill may not play in this game because of an ankle injury. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tennessee will play rookie second-rounder Will Levis and Malik Willis, but the former is slated to start on Sunday.
The Atlanta Falcons have an odd situation as the league investigates the team's injury-report compliance with running back Bijan Robinson dealing with an unreported illness before last week's game.
Our panel sided with the Falcons who have fewer questions at key positions, assuming head coach Arthur Smith is right when he said that Robinson "will be fine."
Davenport went in the other direction because he couldn't pass up the points in favor of the home underdog in an even matchup.
"This is undoubtedly the single most exciting matchup of the season, decade, ever. On one side, we have the Titans and their two-headed QB duo of Malik 'Wormburner' Willis and rookie Will Levis, who is obviously from another planet given that he puts mayonnaise in everything (coffee, his cereal, his cleats—all true, except for the parts that aren't).
"On the other, you have the surprising 4-3 Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith, who may decide to sit his entire offensive line this week because their feelings hurt. After this, the Super Bowl will be anticlimactic.
"The best part about this historic battle? Tennessee will wear throwback Oilers unis, because nothing says good times like screaming, 'Hey, Houston! Remember when we stole your team? We do! HA!' I can't pass on that level of shade from a home underdog. Pass the Hellmann's."
Predictions
Davenport: Titans
Gagnon: Falcons
Hanford: Falcons
Knox: Titans
Moton: Falcons
O'Donnell: Falcons
Sobleski: Falcons
ATS Consensus: Falcons -2.5
SU Consensus: Falcons
Score Prediction: Falcons 21, Titans 16
Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at Green Bay Packers (2-4)
DK Line: Minnesota -1
The Minnesota Vikings have bounced back from an 0-3 start to win three of their last four outings. Without star wideout Justin Jefferson, they knocked off the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night thanks to impressive performances from quarterback Kirk Cousins, rookie wideout Jordan Addison and their much-maligned defense.
But the Vikings have to put a signature win behind them and go on the road to play a struggling division rival that hopes to snap a three-game losing streak.
Our panel simply picked the better team in a tossup game, though O'Donnell has the Packers pulling out a much-needed win against a familiar opponent on their turf.
"Last week, the deciding factor in picking against the Packers was an extra, very late review of Jordan Love. He almost burned me with a perfectly drawn-up play. I'm still not a fan and usually ride strongly with the Vikes, who are coming off back-to-back wins including a surprisingly solid upset of the 49ers.
"But the Packers haven't played at Lambeau Field since September 28, are on a three-game losing streak, and I just don't buy the Vikes being good enough to upend a division rival on the road or win three in a row. Love loathing aside, I'll take the Packers to break their losing streak and stay relevant even if I don't believe in them overall."
Predictions
Davenport: Vikings
Gagnon: Vikings
Hanford: Vikings
Knox: Vikings
Moton: Vikings
O'Donnell: Packers
Sobleski: Vikings
ATS Consensus: Vikings -1
SU Consensus: Vikings
Score Prediction: Vikings 26, Packers 17
Cleveland Browns (4-2) at Seattle Seahawks (4-2)
DK Line: Seattle -2.5
On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that the team will start backup quarterback P.J. Walker while Deshaun Watson rehabs his throwing shoulder. which made this an easy call for our crew. The Browns will also be without running back Jerome Ford (ankle sprain), per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Even though Cleveland beat the San Francisco 49ers and scored a season-high 39 points against the Indianapolis Colts last week with Walker playing for most of or the entirety of those games, six of our experts picked Seattle. The Seahawks can neutralize Myles Garrett and move the ball on the ground with Kenneth Walker III and rookie second-rounder Zach Charbonnet, copying the Colts' effective ground-and-pound performance from last week.
Sobleski has concerns about the Browns on both sides of the ball.
"The Browns' vaunted defense may still be ranked No. 1 overall, but the Gardner Minshew-led Colts put the unit on notice this past weekend. Minshew and Co. amassed 456 yards, with the ground game being highly effective. Seattle will run the ball and rely on the short passing game to offset Myles Garrett as much as possible.
"Cleveland's defense hasn't been particularly good in the red zone over the last three weeks. In fact, it ranked 31st in opponent red-zone touchdown percentage during that stretch, according to TeamRankings.
"Finally, the injuries at quarterback and running back for Cleveland makes its offense completely unreliable."
Predictions
Davenport: Seahawks
Gagnon: Seahawks
Hanford: Seahawks
Knox: Browns
Moton: Seahawks
O'Donnell: Seahawks
Sobleski: Seahawks
ATS Consensus: Seahawks -2.5
SU Consensus: Seahawks
Score Prediction: Seahawks 28, Browns 23
Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) at Denver Broncos (2-5)
DK Line: Kansas City -8
The Kansas City Chiefs have won 16 straight games against the Denver Broncos, so don't expect any of our experts to bravely pick the underdog outright in this game.
The Chiefs aren't running up the score against opponents this year, but they rank sixth in scoring and second in total yards. Kansas City's defense is also allowing the second-fewest points per contest.
The Chiefs have one of the most balanced squads across the league. They'll win this game, but by how many points?
Most of our bettors expect a double-digit victory for Kansas City, although Gagnon pointed to recent history to make the call for Denver to cover the spread.
"I just think this number is too high considering that the home team is desperate and getting more than a touchdown from a familiar foe. In the Broncos' last three meetings with Kansas City, all of which have taken place in the last 11 months, the Chiefs have won by an average margin of just 6.7 points per game. I expect this to be a one-score game."
Predictions
Davenport: Chiefs
Gagnon: Broncos
Hanford: Chiefs
Knox: Chiefs
Moton: Broncos
O'Donnell: Chiefs
Sobleski: Chiefs
ATS Consensus: Chiefs -8
SU Consensus: Chiefs
Score Prediction: Chiefs 30, Broncos 20
Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at Arizona Cardinals (1-6)
DK Line: Baltimore -8
The Baltimore Ravens made a strong statement with their 38-6 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 7. They're 5-2 SU and are one of five teams with a league-best 5-2 record ATS.
As one of the top teams in the league, the Ravens couldn't possibly stumble in the desert against a one-win Arizona Cardinals squad, right?
Our panel doesn't think so, but Davenport believes the Cardinals will do what they did in each of their first three games: cover the spread.
"Ever make a decision you almost immediately regretted, like ordering tacos from a burger joint at 3 a.m? (Looking at you, Jack In The Box). That's how I feel about trying to justify taking a one-win Cardinals team and the points over a Ravens team that just scored 28 on four drives against the Lions before Detroit had a first down.
"That's the thing, though. The Ravens just played essentially a perfect game against a really good team. Now they're headed 2,500 miles west to kick a tomato can.
"Don't get me wrong. The Ravens will win. But it feels like a game where either Baltimore comes out slow, or the Redbirds sneak in the back door late."
Predictions
Davenport: Cardinals
Gagnon: Ravens
Hanford: Ravens
Knox: Ravens
Moton: Ravens
O'Donnell: Ravens
Sobleski: Ravens
ATS Consensus: Ravens -8
SU Consensus: Ravens
Score Prediction: Ravens 34, Cardinals 14
Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at San Francisco 49ers (5-2)
DK Line: San Francisco -3.5
Coming off a bye week, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's calf should feel a lot better, while the San Francisco 49ers have to stop the bleeding on a two-game skid.
This marquee matchup has nail-biter written all over it, but 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol, which means Sam Darnold may start in his place on Sunday.
Given the news about Purdy, our crew heavily favors the Bengals. Hanford spoke on behalf of the group.
"The 49ers are on a short week after losing their second straight game, and now it looks like Purdy will not play after landing in the concussion protocol. The Bengals, on the other hand, should come in well-rested after having a bye in Week 7, giving Burrow's calf injury more time to heal as they look to win their third straight.
"If Purdy was healthy, I'd give the edge to a desperate 49ers team. But I can't back Darnold on a short week against a Bengals team that looks like it's figuring things out. Cincinnati is 2-0 in the last two years coming off a bye and will be 3-0 after Sunday's tilt."
Predictions
Davenport: Bengals
Gagnon: 49ers
Hanford: Bengals
Knox: Bengals
Moton: Bengals
O'Donnell: Bengals
Sobleski: Bengals
ATS Consensus: Bengals +3.5
SU Consensus: Bengals
Score Prediction: Bengals 28, 49ers 24
Chicago Bears (2-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)
DK Line: Los Angeles -8.5
The Chicago Bears finally gave their fans something to cheer about when they snapped a 10-game home losing streak with a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Bears won the battle of backup quarterbacks and shaky defenses with the Raiders. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent made enough plays (21-of-29 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown) to complement the team's fifth-ranked ground attack, and cornerback Jaylon Johnson scored on a pick-six.
Even though the Bears had one of their best outings of the season last week, our panel sided with the Los Angeles Chargers to win by two possessions. Moton explained why that's the right call.
"Last week, the Bears dominated the Raiders with Bagent under center, but don't let a 30-12 win over a team averaging the third-fewest points per game leaguewide fool you. Chicago won't look as good against an opponent that can punch back offensively.
"The Chargers have scored only 17 points in back-to-back games, but they desperately need a win to keep their season from going off the rails. At home, Los Angeles' 11th-ranked scoring offense will show up in a double-digit win over the Bears."
Predictions
Davenport: Chargers
Gagnon: Bears
Hanford: Chargers
Knox: Bears
Moton: Chargers
O'Donnell: Chargers
Sobleski: Bears
ATS Consensus: Chargers -8.5
SU Consensus: Chargers
Score Prediction: Chargers 34, Bears 24
Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2)
DK Line: Detroit -8
The Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions lost by big margins on the road last week. The Raiders lost 30-12 to the Chicago Bears, and the Baltimore Ravens thumped the Lions 38-6.
The Raiders have deeper issues than the Lions, though.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was expected to return to action against Detroit after he missed Week 7 with a back injury. However, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels later told reporters that he's "hoping" that Garoppolo is available Monday night.
Our crew went with a unanimous decision in favor of Detroit. Moton doesn't see how the Raiders keep pace with the Lions regardless of who starts under center.
"The Bears embarrassed the Raiders with an undrafted rookie quarterback last week, so what do you think will happen when Las Vegas goes up against Detroit's fourth-ranked passing attack? It doesn't take a sharp bettor to see that the Lions have a good shot at a blowout victory in their first Monday Night Football home game since 2018.
"As of Wednesday, the Raiders don't know who will start at quarterback, but it won't matter. All three signal-callers on the roster have more interceptions than touchdown passes. Las Vegas is also dead last in rushing yards per game.
"This Raiders-Lions game could get out of hand in the first half. Detroit cruises to a double-digit victory."
Predictions
Davenport: Lions
Gagnon: Lions
Hanford: Lions
Knox: Lions
Moton: Lions
O'Donnell: Lions
Sobleski: Lions
ATS Consensus: Lions -8
SU Consensus: Lions
Score Prediction: Lions 35, Raiders 17
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.