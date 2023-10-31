Finn Bálor and the 10 Unsung Heroes of WWE and AEW Today

Finn Bálor and the 10 Unsung Heroes of WWE and AEW TodayOctober 31, 2023
When we talk about WWE and All Elite Wrestling as fans, we tend to focus mainly on the biggest stars of the moment. Names such as Roman Reigns, MJF, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega are brought up constantly.
However, there are dozens of other stars who are just as important to the overall success of a company as the main event players.
Everyone from enhancement talent to midcard stars to former world champions who now focus on helping others make up the roster along with those top acts.
Some of these performers are good workers, some have great characters, some are people who have been to the top and are now letting others shine, and others specialize in making other people look good in the ring.
Let's take a look at some of the people who are thriving outside of the main event scene in WWE and AEW.
Honorable Mention: RJ City
RJ City might not be an active wrestler for AEW, but he adds something to the product that is unlike anything anyone else brings to the table.
His comedic ability is clear to anyone who has watched him for more than a few minutes, but his impact goes beyond his Hey! (EW) YouTube show.
He and Renee Paquette make a great duo for hosting pre-shows, and the way he has helped make Toni Storm's character more interesting cannot be overlooked.
RJ has a unique character, and AEW has done a great job finding ways to incorporate him into the program.
Emi Sakura
Every roster needs veterans. Not only are they great for putting on good matches, but they also help guide the younger generation in multiple ways.
When it comes to the women's division in AEW, few people have the level of experience and influence of Emi Sakura.
Whether she is sporting a moustache and dressing up like Freddie Mercury or wearing a crown and walking around like she is a queen, you know she is going to deliver a hard-hitting performance every time.
Her recent match against Hikaru Shida, her former student, was a great example of how she is still more than capable of delivering a good contest at this stage in her career.
Sakura, 47, has also helped train multiple women who are now with AEW, so her influence extends well beyond the ring.
Thea Hail
NXT is one of the best showcases for young women in pro wrestling right now. Every show features multiple segments dedicated to one of the many storylines in the women's division, which is not something most major wrestling promotions can say.
One of the breakout stars of the current crop of talent is Thea Hail. Not only is she way ahead of the curve at just 20 years old, but she has also been one of the most enjoyable characters to watch in NXT for the past year.
Her recent attitude change has given her a chance to show off a different side of her character, but the best thing about her is how much room she still has to grow.
Even though she hasn't won a title yet, Hail has been one of the most entertaining characters in NXT for a while. It's just a matter of time before she has gold around her waist.
QT Marshall
QT Marshall brings so much more to AEW than just his experience as an in-ring competitor, and that is where his real value lies.
Not only is he a skilled wrestler, but the AAA Latin-American champion is also a trainer who has helped prepare several AEW talents for life in the ring.
Marshall's comedic timing is great, and he is always willing to put someone else over for the sake of the show. The QTV segments might not be as frequent as they once were, but he is still a valuable member of the roster.
Finn Bálor
Finn Bálor could be a top star in any promotion in the world, but right now, he is taking a bit of a backseat so the rest of The Judgment Day can shine.
When the group first broke away from Edge in June 2022, the Irishman became its de facto leader. As time has passed, Rhea Ripley's popularity has pushed her to the forefront of the stable.
In recent months, Bálor has stepped back so Dominik Mysterio can shine as the NXT North American champion and Damian Priest can pursue a world title with his Money in the Bank contract.
At any point, WWE could slot The Prince back into the main event scene and nobody would bat an eyelid, but he seems content for the time being to hold the tag team titles with Priest while others in The Judgment Day chase individual goals.
Kyle Fletcher
For the past couple of months, Kyle Fletcher has been one of the breakout stars in AEW.
He was first introduced to U.S. fans as a member of Aussie Open alongside Mark Davis, but with his teammate sidelined by injury, he has been thrown into the deep end by himself.
Thankfully, the 24-year-old seems more than capable of keeping his head above water. He has delivered several memorable performances against the likes of Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson, but it feels like he is just getting started.
Being a reliable in-ring performer will take him far, but it's the confidence and personality he has displayed already that will get him to the top.
Ludwig Kaiser
If you have been watching WWE closely over the past couple of months, you have probably noticed more focus being put on Gunther's right-hand man, Ludwig Kaiser.
The Ring General is one of the most dominant Superstars on the main roster, but Kaiser and tag team partner Giovanni Vinci often find themselves on the losing end of matches when feuding with the Imperium leader's opponents.
However, WWE clearly sees value in the 33-year-old German as he has been given more promo time, more matches and more wins. He has even had a couple of special video packages recently.
The reason for this increased focus on Kaiser is that he's earned it. Not only is he great in the ring, but he he is also just as capable on the mic. He's basically a Die Hard villain in the best possible way.
Ruby Soho
Ruby Soho is kind of like a Swiss Army knife, which can be a doubled-edged sword.
Being a good all-around performer who can talk, wrestle and make other people look good can sometimes put people in a position where they are often putting others over. Dolph Ziggler is a prime example of an incredible performer who was, invariably, on the losing end of big matches.
Soho is the kind of talent you can pair up with just about anybody in AEW and expect a match that ranges from decent to great depending on the booking.
With The Outcasts seeming less and less united as time goes on, there is a good chance we will see The Runaway on her own again soon, and that will be the best thing for her.
Soho shouldn't be somebody else's backup singer when she can be the lead.
Bayley
Bayley is already considered one of the best of her generation in a lot of ways, but she's still going to be viewed as underrated when her career is over because she is often better than the booking that surrounds her.
Going from one of the purest babyface gimmicks of all time to being one of the best heels in the women's division has been a remarkable journey, but her real value to WWE comes from her in-ring ability.
The 34-year-old is powerful enough to stand toe-to-toe with most competitors, yet nimble enough to keep up with the quicker performers. She is as versatile as it gets, and that goes for both her in-ring ability and her mic skills.
Bayley has taken a backseat in Damage CTRL while Iyo Sky reigns as WWE women's champion, and she has done a great job playing a supporting character without feeling like she is being shuffled to the back.
Angelo Parker
Whether it was with the Jericho Appreciation Society or part of whatever the group is called now that the veteran is no longer part of it, Angelo Parker is one of the most overlooked members of the AEW roster.
He has taken countless losses for the JAS and keeps on chugging. Daddy Magic has been praised for his comedic personality, but Cool Hand Ang is just as funny when he gets a mic in his hand.
His recent interactions with Ruby Soho are a good sign that AEW might finally be giving him more to do, which is great for both him and The Runaway.
Parker is one of those guys who can lose a million matches and still run his mouth to the next guy as though he is unbeatable. That kind of person is always going to be valuable in pro wrestling.
Chad Gable
Chad Gable gets plenty of praise for both his in-ring skills and his hilarious personality, but he is still somehow one of the most underrated Superstars in all of WWE.
The former Olympic amateur wrestler has taken everything the company has given and made it work, for better or worse. Let's just skip past the whole "Shorty G" thing.
Alpha Academy is one of the bright spots on Raw every week because Gable has set the tone for the entire stable. With the addition of Akira Tozawa recently, it appears the group has plenty of gas left in the tank.
Whether WWE needs the 37-year-old to tear the house down in a five-star match or make the crowd laugh with his signature catchphrase, he is up to the task.
Everyone on this list deserves more praise for the roles they play, but they aren't alone.