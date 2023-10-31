Finn Bálor and the 10 Unsung Heroes of WWE and AEW Today

11 of 11

Chad Gable gets plenty of praise for both his in-ring skills and his hilarious personality, but he is still somehow one of the most underrated Superstars in all of WWE.

The former Olympic amateur wrestler has taken everything the company has given and made it work, for better or worse. Let's just skip past the whole "Shorty G" thing.

Alpha Academy is one of the bright spots on Raw every week because Gable has set the tone for the entire stable. With the addition of Akira Tozawa recently, it appears the group has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Whether WWE needs the 37-year-old to tear the house down in a five-star match or make the crowd laugh with his signature catchphrase, he is up to the task.