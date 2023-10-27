Mavs' Jason Kidd Invests in USL's Oakland Roots; Joins Marshawn Lynch, Josh Johnson

Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has become a part-owner of the Oakland Roots, becoming another one of the USL club's high-profile investors (via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic).

Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch and veteran quarterback Josh Johnson have also invested in the Roots as well as the Oakland Soul women's pro team.

"It's an honor being able to invest in our local sports," Kidd said, per Thompson II. "For us to rally around soccer, a global game, it makes so much sense. I'm happy it's in the Bay."

In recent years, Oakland sports fans have witnessed multiple professional teams leave their city. The Golden State Warriors moved to San Francisco in 2019 and the Raiders moved to Las Vegas in 2020. The Oakland A's could be moving to Sin City as well, with the MLB set to vote on a possible relocation decision this offseason.

Kidd referenced his hometown location being one of his primary reasons for becoming a part-owner, per USLSoccer.com.

"Between my love for Oakland, the game of soccer, and my mission to create equality for female athletes in their respective sports, I knew I had to get involved with Oakland Roots and Soul so that all youth growing up in Oakland would always have a team in the city to support and aspire to," he explained.