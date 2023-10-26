Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo Fined $2,000 by NBA for Flopping vs. Celtics

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Donte DiVincenzo is one of the first players to feel the effects of the NBA's new rules regarding flopping.

The New York Knicks guard was fined $2,000 fine for flopping during the team's season opener against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, according to an announcement by the league's office of officiating.

The play in question occurred during the second quarter while DiVincenzo was guarding Boston's Jaylen Brown and got bumped by the latter, stumbling away towards the sideline and not getting the foul call.

The fine comes as a result of the new in-game flopping penalty that was approved by the Board of Governors ahead of this season. The main piece of the rule is that any player called for a foul will be assessed with a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul and the opposing team will get to shoot a free throw attempt.

However, if the flopping call is missed during the game but discovered later, the offending player gets fined $2,000, hence DiVincenzo's situation.

The goal of the rule is to help limit the amount of flopping that goes on in the league, taking money out of players' pockets will certainly be a bit of detterent.