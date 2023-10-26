Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu Headline USA Basketball's Nov. Training Camp Roster

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

USA Basketball is one step closer to deciding which women's basketball players will represent the nation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Thursday, USA Basketball named 16 players to the Women's National Team roster for November training camp.

The roster includes Phoenix Mercury stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, New York Liberty guards Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney and longtime Atlanta Dream star Angel McCoughtry.

The team is rounded out by Kahleah Copper, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Azurá Stevens, Ariel Atkins, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Aliyah Boston, Dearica Hamby, Natasha Howard and Arike Ogunbowale.

Seven members of the roster, including Taurasi, Griner and McCoughtry, boast past Olympic experience.

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve will lead training camp in Atlanta from November 7-9.

The training camp will be bookended by a pair of exhibition games against college basketball teams. These contests will be held against Tennessee on November 5 and Duke on November 12.

Taurasi, Ionescu and Griner are among the players who will be featured on the rosters of both games.

Other participants in both exhibition contests will be Copper, Gray, Howard and Stevens.

Boston, Atkins, Laney and Young will play against Tennessee, while Hamby, Howard, Ogunbowale and Plum will swap in for the contest against Duke.

McCoughtry will not be featured in the exhibition games but will participate in training camp.

The November 5 exhibition game will mark Griner's first time playing for Team USA since she was detained in Russia for most of 2022.



The two contests will also mark the first basketball action for Young and Plum since they celebrated their 2023 WNBA championship win with the Las Vegas Aces.

The next step in USA Basketball's Olympic preparation will be the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament from February 8-11.