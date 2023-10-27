World Series 2023: MVP Predictions for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

3 of 3

Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

This might be the least bold prediction we can make, and that's totally fine. The aim in a prediction, remember, is accuracy, not saying something outlandish and hoping for the remote possibility of it actually coming true.

Adolis García just steamrolled his way to ALCS MVP honors with an effort for the ages.

He homered in each of Texas' last four tilts, including a four-hit, two-homer, one-steal effort in Game 7. That power surge helped him tally a record-setting 15 RBI, 12 of which came in his last three contests alone.

"He's a bad man, isn't he?" Corey Seager told reporters after Game 7. "To be able to come into this atmosphere and get booed every at-bat and do what we did was really special. It was really fun to watch."