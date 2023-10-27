World Series 2023: MVP Predictions for Rangers vs. DiamondbacksOctober 27, 2023
World Series 2023: MVP Predictions for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks
Only two MLB teams remain in the race for the 2023 World Series title.
They are the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks—just like everyone would've guessed six months ago. (Hopefully you read that second part in the sarcastic font it was written in.)
That's sort of the beauty of baseball, though, isn't it? The best team on paper isn't always the one that comes out on top. And it's not like these are slouches, either. The Rangers didn't drop a postseason game until the ALCS, during which they ousted the Houston Astros in a seven-game thriller. The Diamondbacks similarly opened the postseason with back-to-back series sweeps, then rallied back from deficits of 0-2 and 2-3 to fend off the Philadelphia Phillies.
As much as this postseason has reminded us to expect the unexpected, we can't count that line as actual analysis. So, we'll instead break out the crystal ball to predict the World Series MVP winner for either side.
2023 World Series Schedule
Game 1: Friday, October 27 (8:03 p.m., FOX)
Game 2: Saturday, October 28 (8:03 p.m., FOX)
Game 3: Monday, October 30 (8:03 p.m., FOX)
Game 4: Tuesday, October 31 (8:03 p.m., FOX)
Game 5: Wednesday, November 1* (8:03 p.m., FOX)
Game 6: Friday, November 3* (8:03 p.m., FOX)
Game 7: Saturday, November 4* (8:03 p.m., FOX)
* -If necessary
All times ET
Arizona Diamondbacks MVP: Corbin Carroll
Corbin Carroll's first taste of playoff baseball opened with his typical excitement. He tallied two hits in each of Arizona's first three postseason games, homering twice, doubling ones and compiling a combined nine runs and RBI.
He finished the National League side of the bracket with a flourish, too. In a win-or-go-home game on the road against the reigning NL champs, Arizona's uber-talented rookie went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and scoring or driving in all of four of the Diamondbacks' runs.
In between those outings, though, things got a little rough. Between Game 2 of the divisional round and Game 6 of the championship series, he went a combined 4-for-28 with no extra-base hits, no RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases.
The fact his first postseason venture should—barring a disastrous World Series—still go down as a smashing success shows the kind of impact he can make when he has it rolling. It's hard to script a more fitting end to his already historic rookie season then by steering his squad to a title with an electric, award-winning World Series.
Texas Rangers MVP: Adolis García
This might be the least bold prediction we can make, and that's totally fine. The aim in a prediction, remember, is accuracy, not saying something outlandish and hoping for the remote possibility of it actually coming true.
Adolis García just steamrolled his way to ALCS MVP honors with an effort for the ages.
He homered in each of Texas' last four tilts, including a four-hit, two-homer, one-steal effort in Game 7. That power surge helped him tally a record-setting 15 RBI, 12 of which came in his last three contests alone.
"He's a bad man, isn't he?" Corey Seager told reporters after Game 7. "To be able to come into this atmosphere and get booed every at-bat and do what we did was really special. It was really fun to watch."
García is clearly too hot to touch right now, but it's worth noting, he's also talented enough to keep this going. Before this magical playoff run started, he spent the regular season setting a number of career-highs, including 39 home runs, 107 RBI and 108 runs scored.