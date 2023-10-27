NFL Week 8 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

3 of 4

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

This is a low line and likely a reflection of the Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive potential. That defense has allowed Pittsburgh to win games it probably shouldn't, and it has allowed just 27 points over its last two games.



However, the Steelers don't have a true shut-down defense, and they're allowing an average of 21 points per game on the season. Furthermore, the Steelers have struggled against the run, allowing an average of 4.7 yards per carry.



This is a weakness that the Jacksonville Jaguars can exploit with Travis Etienne Jr. and the scrambling of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.



Jacksonville's defense, meanwhile, has been susceptible to the pass. The Jags rank 31st in passing yards allowed, and that weakness could have Pittsburgh's offense operating more efficiently than normal.



The Steelers continue to run a simplistic offense under coordinator Matt Canada, but the tandem of Kenny Pickett and George Pickens can generate the occasional big passing play. This may not be a full track meet, but expect a fair amount of scoring.

