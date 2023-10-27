NFL Week 8 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

NFL Week 8 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's GamesOctober 27, 2023
Week 8 got underway with the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and fans can now look forward to a full Sunday slate.
All 32 teams will be in action this week, with byes returning in Week 9. Fans will have no shortage of wagering options this week, and we'll examine a few of our favorites for Sunday below.
After diving into the matchups, the recent results and the latest injury buzz, we've identified three picks worth packaging into a Week 8 parlay.
Check the latest lines at DraftKings.
Vikings -1 at Packers (-108)
The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a signature Monday night win over the San Francisco 49ers, and while there's some risk of a trap game here, our guess is that Minnesota won't overlook a bitter division rival.
The Green Bay Packers have struggled since their 2-1 start, and it would seem that opposing defenses have started to catch up with quarterback Jordan Love. Green Bay hasn't scored more than 20 points since Week 2, and Love has thrown six picks in his last three games.
Injuries to Aaron Jones (hamstring) and Luke Musgrave (ankle) could further hinder the Green Bay offense.
The Packers defense has also struggled, allowing an average of 22 points per game.
While the Vikings have been inconsistent, they've found a rhythm over the last few weeks and are clearly the better team. This is essentially a pick 'em, so Minnesota only needs to avoid a loss or tie to cover.
Six of seven members of Bleacher Report's NFL experts panel picked the Vikings to come out on top in this one.
Eagles -6.5 at Commanders (-112)
The last time the Philadelphia Eagles battled the Washington Commanders, it was close. Philly won with an overtime field goal, capping a thrilling 34-31 track meet. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was also dealing with a knee injury in Week 7, though it's reportedly not a major concern.
"Multiple sources maintain that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' knee injury from last week is not serious," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "There's no structural damage to the knee."
Even with Hurts possibly limited, Washington having home-field advantage and the last matchup being nearly even, it sure feels like Philly can win this one by double digits.
The Eagles offense has begun to hit its stride, and the Commanders are unlikely to find an answer for wideout A.J. Brown—who torched Washington for 175 yards and two touchdowns in Round 1 of the series.
The Eagles defense can generate pressure, and Washington quarterback Sam Howell has taken 40 sacks already this season.
Philadelphia was a unanimous pick by B/R's NFL experts, and it feels like a relatively safe choice with the line below a full touchdown.
Jaguars and Steelers Over 41 Points (-110)
This is a low line and likely a reflection of the Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive potential. That defense has allowed Pittsburgh to win games it probably shouldn't, and it has allowed just 27 points over its last two games.
However, the Steelers don't have a true shut-down defense, and they're allowing an average of 21 points per game on the season. Furthermore, the Steelers have struggled against the run, allowing an average of 4.7 yards per carry.
This is a weakness that the Jacksonville Jaguars can exploit with Travis Etienne Jr. and the scrambling of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Jacksonville's defense, meanwhile, has been susceptible to the pass. The Jags rank 31st in passing yards allowed, and that weakness could have Pittsburgh's offense operating more efficiently than normal.
The Steelers continue to run a simplistic offense under coordinator Matt Canada, but the tandem of Kenny Pickett and George Pickens can generate the occasional big passing play. This may not be a full track meet, but expect a fair amount of scoring.
Five of Jacksonville's seven games have reached 41 points, as have three of Pittsburgh's six.
Three-Leg Parlay (+595)
Packaging these three picks into a three-leg parlay carries favorable +595 (bet $100 to win $595) odds.
The Steelers-Jags over/under feels like the most difficult to hit, since Pittsburgh's offense has been wildly inconsistent this season. However, the Steelers seem to have gained confidence from last week's comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
"It was a positive, for sure," Pickett told reporters on Wednesday.
The Steelers have also averaged 22.5 points in games where Pickens has at least 75 receiving yards. Given Jacksonville's lackluster pass defense, that appears likely to happen in Week 8.
