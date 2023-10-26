NBA Rumors: Giannis Was Recruited by 'Rival Superstars' Prior to New Bucks Contract

John Fisher/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo might have been years away from free agency, but that didn't stop some of his peers from making a sales pitch, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

"Rival superstars had begun reaching out to Antetokounmpo, pitching new collaborations, league sources told ESPN," Shelburne reported Thursday. "Rival teams had already begun planning for a potential bidding war, league sources told ESPN, should Antetokounmpo ever become available."

Shelburne wrote that was happening before Antetokounmpo raised some doubt about his long-term future in Milwaukee during an interview with the New York Times' Tania Ganguli. That reportedly triggered a "seismic" reaction within the NBA.

The two-time MVP surprised many, though, when he agreed to a three-year, $177.1 million extension with the Bucks that keeps him under contract through 2026-27.

One can't help but wonder which players contacted Antetokounmpo to lay the groundwork for when he either hit free agency in 2025 or requested a trade before then. The nature of those discussions is intriguing as well since those players could've been lobbying on behalf of their respective franchises or floating a new superteam of their own elsewhere.

While his decision was unexpected given the timing, it was easy to see the rationale behind Giannis re-upping with the Bucks.

The front office didn't have to convince the 28-year-old it could build a championship-caliber squad around him because it has already done that once before. Trading Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard was another indication from general manager Jon Horst he won't be complacent in the quest for a second title.

There's no guarantee a superstar partnership outside of Milwaukee would've left Antetokounmpo with a better situation than he has now.

The Brooklyn Nets imploded in spectacular fashion after hitching their wagons to Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, while Harden is in the process of torpedoing the Philadelphia 76ers' championship window with Joel Embiid. The Los Angeles Clippers have one Western Conference Finals appearance since adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019. Even with their one title together, some Los Angeles Lakers fans might have wanted more to this point from the LeBron James/Anthony Davis tandem.

For now the jury is out on the Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal-led Phoenix Suns.