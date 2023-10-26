USWNT vs. Colombia: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Friendly

1 of 3

Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Sauerbrunn returns to the USWNT at a time in which the program is trying to bring in more younger players.

The 38-year-old defender with 216 international appearances will be vital in helping the USWNT achieve success at the Olympics while also helping the young players adapt to the international stage.

The USWNT captain should provide stability at the back while other positions undergo a bit of a youth movement.

The back line carries the most experience on the current USWNT roster. Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn and Emily Sonnett have 433 international appearances between them, while eight of the nine defenders have at least 20 caps.

Sauerbrunn's return should help the USWNT on the field in defense and off the field as the program integrates the next generation of stars into the squad.

Sauerbrunn should be one of the favorites to start at center back at the Olympics. How she operates in the back will be vital to the USWNT bouncing back on the international stage.