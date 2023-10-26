USWNT vs. Colombia: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 FriendlyOctober 26, 2023
USWNT vs. Colombia: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Friendly
The United States women's national team continues its preparation for the 2024 Summer Olympics on Thursday (9 p.m. ET, TBS, Max) with the start of a two-game series against Colombia.
The roster for the pair of friendlies looks different because Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe are officially retired. The two USWNT legends had their send-off matches in September.
Interim manager Twila Kilgore brought in a handful of young players for the October international window, and she called back in one important veteran.
Becky Sauerbrunn, who missed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with an injury, returns to the squad. She is one of four Americans with over 100 caps in the squad for the Colombia friendlies.
The Americans also have eight players with fewer than 10 international appearances in the squad. Eighteen-year-old forward Olivia Moultrie is the most notable new name on the USWNT roster.
Colombia should test the USWNT's perfect record on home soil in 2023. The South American side, led by Linda Caicedo, reached the World Cup quarterfinals and is also gearing up for the Olympics next summer.
Becky Sauerbrunn Back in USWNT Squad
Sauerbrunn returns to the USWNT at a time in which the program is trying to bring in more younger players.
The 38-year-old defender with 216 international appearances will be vital in helping the USWNT achieve success at the Olympics while also helping the young players adapt to the international stage.
The USWNT captain should provide stability at the back while other positions undergo a bit of a youth movement.
The back line carries the most experience on the current USWNT roster. Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn and Emily Sonnett have 433 international appearances between them, while eight of the nine defenders have at least 20 caps.
Sauerbrunn's return should help the USWNT on the field in defense and off the field as the program integrates the next generation of stars into the squad.
Sauerbrunn should be one of the favorites to start at center back at the Olympics. How she operates in the back will be vital to the USWNT bouncing back on the international stage.
It may be hard to find the right defensive pairing with an interim manager in charge, but at least whomever the incoming boss is will get film on a few different center-back pairings against a top-notch opponent to build on from these two games.
Colombia Should Test USWNT's Perfect Home Mark
Colombia is the perfect opponent for the USWNT to test itself as the focus fully shifts to the Olympics.
The South American side earned its best-ever World Cup finish during the summer. It bowed out in the quarterfinals to England.
Colombia is led by one of the burgeoning stars of women's soccer in 18-year-old Linda Caicedo, who plays her club soccer at Real Madrid.
Caicedo broke out on the international stage in Australia and New Zealand. She should test the USWNT defense on a handful of occasions in Sandy, Utah on Thursday.
Caicedo's dynamism in the final third will put the USWNT's perfect home record in 2023 at risk.
The Americans have outscored opponents 18-1 in eight matches on home soil this year. They beat Canada, Japan and Brazil to win the SheBelieves Cup and won five friendlies.
Colombia is the best side the USWNT faced at home since the SheBelieves Cup. Caicedo should receive the most attention from the American back line, and if she is slowed by the Sauerbrunn-led unit, that unbeaten run at home will extend into Sunday's friendly in San Diego.
Prediction
United States 1, Colombia 0
The next two matches against Colombia certainly will not be easy, which is exactly what the USWNT needs during its Olympics preparation.
The Americans carry the most experience in the back and that should help neutralize the threat of Caicedo.
The Colombian star may break free on one or two occasions, but Alyssa Naeher is more than capable of turning away any attempts on net.
The USWNT comes into Thursday with four consecutive clean sheets and no multi-goal concessions in 2023.
The problem may be scoring goals against a tough opponent with some inexperience mixed into the roster.
Only five players on the October roster have more than 20 international goals. Thursday could be a test of the younger players to find the back of the net in a new era without Ertz and Rapinoe, who had 83 tallies between them.