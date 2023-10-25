Spencer Dinwiddie: Nets 'Need' Ben Simmons to Be All-NBA, All-Defensive Team Level

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets have long since turned the page on a new chapter after the superteam era officially ended with the team dealing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant last February, and now the onus is on other players to step up and lead the team to greater heights.

One of them is Ben Simmons, who joined the team via the James Harden trade with the Philadelphia 76ers in Feb. 2022 but has only seen the floor for 42 games since then due to knee and back ailments.

However, the three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Defensive Team member is back, healthy and set to start this season for the Nets, who need him to play at a high level to succeed. Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie referenced that notion amid an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

"Yeah, for sure. If you look at his age, he should be getting ready to start peaking now," Dinwiddie said when asked if he felt Simmons could return to his past form.

"Then it comes down to health, and you look at who he's been historically. We need him to be an All-NBA, All-Defensive Team, All-Star-level guy for us to be good. We can't make any guarantees, but that's what we need to be a good team."

Simmons played in Philadelphia for four seasons and averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He had his fair share of struggles offensively, especially at the end of his tenure, but there's no denying Simmons' exceptional defensive efforts. The team also won with him aboard, making the playoffs in each of his four seasons as the starter.

If he's able to return to that form in Brooklyn, then that's a massive win for the Nets, who have the table set to be a perennial playoff contender with talents such as Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton and Dinwiddie aboard.