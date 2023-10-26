Bulls Predictions on Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vučević for 2023-24 Season

0 of 3

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

If you're of the belief the Chicago Bulls made the right decision to stay committed to this core, it's possible their 2023-24 NBA season opener already has you rethinking that stance.

They dropped a 124-104 decision on their home floor to the youth-filled Oklahoma City Thunder. Afterward, head coach Billy Donovan said his players were in heated discussions already when he entered the locker room.

Dropping the first tilt of an 82-game campaign isn't a big deal, but losing by 20 points on your home floor and having tensions flare up in the season-opener is less than ideal.

That doesn't mean this campaign is doomed, though. They have nearly six months to right the ship, and they may have enough talent to get this turned around.