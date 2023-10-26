Lakers Takeaways on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves from 2023-24 Opener

Lakers Takeaways on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves from 2023-24 OpenerOctober 26, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers came up short in their measuring-stick matchup against the defending NBA champion Memphis Grizzlies to kick off the 2023-24 campaign.
In terms of setting a tone, this contest offered a humbling one: The Lakers looked good but not on the level of the champs.
It's just one game, obviously, so any kind of analysis might feel like an overreaction, but there are things you can take away from that tilt.
Limiting LeBron's Minutes Is Smart—if Lakers Can Afford It
LeBron James has never averaged fewer than 33.4 minutes in a season. The Lakers hope to change that in this, his 21st go-round in the Association.
The 38-year-old logged 29 minutes in the opener—and still paced the Purple and Gold in points (21) while tying for the team lead in rebounds (eight) and plus/minus (plus-seven). If L.A. can, it wants to keep his floor time in this range in hopes of helping him avoid the injury bug and stay fresh for the postseason.
"We'll see. In all likelihood, yes," Lakers coach Darvin Ham told reporters. "It's easy with him to get caught up in the emotion of the game and you tend to forget you want to play these long stretches, but in order for him to be as effective as possible, we have to be mindful of the minute output and how long his stretches are."
It's a sensible strategy, so long as his teammates can hold up their end of the bargain. That didn't happen in the opener. While the Lakers won James' 29 minutes by seven points, they lost the 19 minutes he didn't play by 19 points.
Aggressiveness Still the Key for Anthony Davis
In the first half, Anthony Davis looked wholly dominant. He was a force around the basket and a tough cover away from it.
Once those 24 minutes were finished, he had tallied 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting.
He wouldn't net another bucket the rest of the way, going scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting after intermission. He tried making sense of his disappearing act, noting the Nuggets "were trying to crowd the paint," so he was "trying to make the right play." Most telling, though, was a simple admission: "I got to shoot it more."
This is supposed to be the season in which Davis takes the baton from James, but the question for the Lakers—one that could ultimately determine their level of success—is whether Davis can be consistent (and consistently aggressive) enough to regularly thrive in that role.
Austin Reaves Can—and Should—Do More
The Lakers have done everything they can to speak an Austin Reaves' breakout season into existence.
After awarding him with a four-year, $56 million deal this summer, they talked of increasing his on-ball opportunities and projected stardom in his future. That didn't quite materialize in his debut.
He managed 14 points on 11 shots with four assists and two turnovers in his 31 minutes. That was less production than he managed after last season's All-Star break, when he was good for 17.6 points and 5.5 assists per night.
The Lakers can, should and probably will find more ways to get him involved. His ascension plays a significant part of their championship plans.