Lakers Takeaways on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves from 2023-24 Opener

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James has never averaged fewer than 33.4 minutes in a season. The Lakers hope to change that in this, his 21st go-round in the Association.

The 38-year-old logged 29 minutes in the opener—and still paced the Purple and Gold in points (21) while tying for the team lead in rebounds (eight) and plus/minus (plus-seven). If L.A. can, it wants to keep his floor time in this range in hopes of helping him avoid the injury bug and stay fresh for the postseason.

"We'll see. In all likelihood, yes," Lakers coach Darvin Ham told reporters. "It's easy with him to get caught up in the emotion of the game and you tend to forget you want to play these long stretches, but in order for him to be as effective as possible, we have to be mindful of the minute output and how long his stretches are."