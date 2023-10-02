X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Lakers' LeBron James Hypes Anthony Davis as 'Face' of the Franchise

    Jack MurrayOctober 2, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers react to a Laker foul during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    LeBron James had quite the compliment for teammate Anthony Davis on Monday.

    During the Los Angeles Lakers' annual media day, James spoke about Davis and called him the "face of the franchise."

    "He is the face [of the franchise]," James told ESPN. "You look at all these [retired] numbers that surround this facility, all the greats that have come here, and AD is one of them."

    Davis signed a three-year, $186 million contract extension in the offseason and James said he was pleased with this development.

    "I was very, very happy and extremely proud," James told ESPN. "It's super dope to see him get that extension to be a part of his franchise for years and years and years. And it's been a treat so far playing alongside of him and I hope we can do some great things."

    James and Davis have been teammates since the 2018-19 season and were the key drivers in the team's 2020 NBA Championship run. James was a major proponent for the Lakers acquiring Davis ahead of that season, and it's easy to see why.

    Davis has averaged more than 20 points a game in 10 of his 11 seasons in the NBA. He averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 56 games in 2022-23, which was the second-highest games played total he has had since joining the team.

    The concern with Davis is health. However, he told ESPN that he aims to play 82 games this season and feels ready for the upcoming season.

    Lakers' LeBron James Hypes Anthony Davis as 'Face' of the Franchise
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    James' impact on the Lakers is equally notable. The 19-time All-Star is still a dominant force as he prepares for his 21st season in the league, and it's safe to say that he and Davis together are the faces of the Lakers franchise at the moment.