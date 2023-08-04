Anthony Davis' Reported Record Lakers Contract Extension Celebrated by Fans

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis has a new contract and it's a record-breaker.

The Los Angeles Lakers gave the superstar a three-year extension worth $186 million, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This deal will keep Davis with the Lakers through the 2027-28 season and will give him a total of $270 million once his contract runs out. This extension is the richest annually in NBA history, as it will see Davis receive $62 million per season.

Davis has career averages of 24.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists but exceeded those lofty marks in 2022-23. He averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 56 games for the Lakers during the regular season and was among the leaders in blocks per game (2.0).

Health has been a concern for the eight-time All-Star, as he has never completed a full 82-game season in his 11-year career. Still, he is an NBA champion and among the most well-regarded players in the league, and many fans on social media celebrated the move.

Davis will be 35 years old when the contract is set to expire, which led many to say that he will be a "Laker for life." The extension offsets the possible early-termination option in his contract that would have allowed him to become a free agent after the 2023-24 season.