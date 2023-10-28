X

NBA

    Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green Eyes Season Debut vs. Rockets After Ankle Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 28, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center on February 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is planning to make his 2023-24 season debut on Sunday against the Houston Rockets amid his recovery from an ankle injury, per ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

    The team confirmed on Oct. 2 the four-time All-Star had a left ankle sprain and would be evaluated in two weeks. He was eventually cleared to start practicing again by Oct. 22, which left him in a race against the clock to get ready for opening night.

    Not surprisingly, Green was ruled out for Golden State's curtain-raiser against the Phoenix Suns.

    "He's doing really well but we don't feel like it would be wise to throw him out with so little scrimmage time on the floor," head coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "We'll reassess as the days go."

    Green's contributions will obviously be pivotal toward the Warriors' hopes of winning an eighth NBA title. Even though he's no longer at his peak, the 33-year-old remains an offensive fulcrum and a defensive disruptor. He averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 2022-23.

