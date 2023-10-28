Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green Eyes Season Debut vs. Rockets After Ankle Injury

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is planning to make his 2023-24 season debut on Sunday against the Houston Rockets amid his recovery from an ankle injury, per ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

The team confirmed on Oct. 2 the four-time All-Star had a left ankle sprain and would be evaluated in two weeks. He was eventually cleared to start practicing again by Oct. 22, which left him in a race against the clock to get ready for opening night.

Not surprisingly, Green was ruled out for Golden State's curtain-raiser against the Phoenix Suns.

"He's doing really well but we don't feel like it would be wise to throw him out with so little scrimmage time on the floor," head coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "We'll reassess as the days go."