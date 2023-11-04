Cody Rhodes Defeats Damian Priest at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest in a grudge match at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday.

The American Nightmare received help from Jey Uso when the rest of The Judgment Day appeared at ringside to aid their stablemate.

Then, after both wrestlers had near-falls, Rhodes left nothing to chance when he sensed an opportunity. He hit three Cross Rhodes on The Archer of Infamy for the win.

Rhodes has been at odds with The Judgment Day for months, often teaming with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens against the group before helping to broker a trade that sent Uso from SmackDown to Raw in exchange for KO.

Rhodes has been Jey's chief ally since the former Bloodline member arrived on the red brand, and they grew so close that they even formed a tag team and vied for the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Rhodes and Uso beat Priest and Finn Bálor for the tag titles last month at Fastlane, but their reign was short-lived.

In the rematch on the Oct. 16 episode of Raw, Priest and Bálor won the titles back thanks to a ton of interference from their Judgment Day stablemates, as well as Jimmy Uso.

On the following episode of Raw, Priest and Bálor celebrated their win by mocking Rhodes and Jey, which didn't sit well with The American Nightmare, who interrupted and laid down a challenge.

He wanted to throw down with Priest right then and there, but since the holder of the Money in the Bank contract had to face Jey later that night, he settled for a singles match at Crown Jewel.

After the match was agreed, Priest and the rest of The Judgment Day attacked Rhodes, smashing his ankle in between a steel chair and the steel steps, and leaving him at far less than 100 percent.

It is clear that Rhodes has his eyes on a greater prize in the form of Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but he won't be able to get back in that scene until he fully deals with the faction.

The group has been a thorn in his side ever since he finished up his rivalry with Brock Lesnar in August, and Saturday represented an opportunity to get some measure of revenge.

With Rhodes beating Priest in Saudi Arabia, it could set the stage for him and Jey receiving a rematch for the WWE Tag Team Championships in the near future.