X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    MLB Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto 'Covets' Large Market amid Yankees, Mets, Giants Buzz

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 23, 2023

    BUNKYO CITY, JAPAN - MARCH 12: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of Team Japan looks on while pitching during Game 8 of Pool B between Team Japan and Team Australia at Tokyo Dome on Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Bunkyo City, Japan. (Photo by Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Yuki Taguchi/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto "covets the opportunity to play in a large market," according to The Athletic's Will Sammon.

    Yamamoto projects to be one of the best pitchers in MLB free agency this offseason.

    USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Oct. 15 is "high" on the wishlist of the Los Angeles Dodgers, while the New York Yankees and New York Mets are showing early interest. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reported San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has personally scouted the 25-year-old in Japan as well.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    MLB Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto 'Covets' Large Market amid Yankees, Mets, Giants Buzz
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon