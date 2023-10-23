Sami Zayn Is WWE Raw's Biggest Wild Card for the Rest of 2023

Credit: WWE.com

Sami Zayn kicked off the October 16 episode of WWE Raw and established two things right off the bat: he wants the World Heavyweight Championship, and he harbors some resentment toward Jey Uso for his friend and tag team partner Kevin Owens not being around anymore.

It was a great little promo segment that set the tone for the next few months of programs for Zayn and in the process, ensured that he becomes the wild card of Monday Night Raw for the rest of 2023.

World Heavyweight Champion

It is almost absurd that Zayn has not had a run with a world title in WWE to this point.

Yes, he won the NXT Championship but that was still very much a developmental title at that point, even with the momentum the brand had on its side and the extraordinary journey Zayn's story took us on.

The closest he has come to one was this past February when fans in Montreal wanted desperately for him to defeat Roman Reigns and take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but secretly knew that was never going to happen.

More likely, and possible, is that he wins the red brand's World Heavyweight Championship from either Seth Rollins or, should Damian Priest successfully cash in his Money in the Bank title shot, The Archer of Infamy.

Zayn has the support of the people. They followed his long, winding tale with The Bloodline and are emotionally invested in him. They want to see him succeed and do well because his passion is evident.

Whereas it may not have been the case before, no matter how good of an in-ring competitor he was, Zayn has that all-too-important connection that makes him a legitimate contender for the title.

It would not at all be surprising to see him follow up his desire to be champion by actually winning the title.

Jey Uso

Zayn and Uso's relationship is long and complicated.

It started with distrust as Uso felt Zayn was taking advantage of The Bloodline. It developed into acceptance, then friendship before Zayn ultimately turned on Reigns and kicked off the most engaging story in the promotion.

Things have come full circle now as Zayn has expressed uncertainty, perhaps even a layer of distrust, with regard to Uso following a trade that brought him to Monday nights and sent the underdog's best friend and tag team partner Owens to SmackDown.

A potential feud with Uso would keep both men busy, Jey while he awaits a WrestleMania program with his brother, Jimmy, and Zayn while he prepares for a world title feud.