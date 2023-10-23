X

MLB

    Nathan Eovaldi, Adolis García Praised by Fans in Rangers' ALCS Game 6 Win Over Astros

    Francisco RosaOctober 23, 2023

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 22: Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers pitches during Game 6 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, October 22, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Alex Bierens de Haan/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Big Game Nate, Nasty Nate, call him whatever you want.

    All you need to know is that Nathan Eovaldi is gonna show up when the lights are shining brightest. And that's exactly what he did in the Texas Rangers' 9-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday night.

    Facing a 3-2 series deficit, the Rangers needed a huge performance out of their postseason ace to keep their season alive.

    Eovaldi obliged.

    The two-time All-Star was dominant for most of the night. In 6.1 innings of work, he surrendered just two runs on five hits while striking out four Astros. It was exactly what Texas needed to ease their nerves.

    Unlike in Game 5, the Rangers didn't surrender their lead as José Leclerc managed to escape a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the bottom of the eighth inning while holding on to a 4-2 lead.

    Texas managed to blow things open in the next frame, preserve a dominant Eovaldi outing and force a Game 7.

    Rangers fans had nothing but praise for another clutch performance by their big-game pitcher

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Nathan Eovaldi with another big Postseason start! 👏 <a href="https://t.co/7u0ZHWJqwR">pic.twitter.com/7u0ZHWJqwR</a>

    Rangers Muse @MuseRangers

    Nathan Eovaldi with the season on the line: <br><br>— 6.1 IP<br>— 5 Hits Allowed<br>— 2 ER Allowed (so far)<br>— 4 Ks 3 BB<br>— 88 Pitches (51 Strikes)<br><br>Big game Nate <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAndTakeIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAndTakeIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/BXVMTALpj2">pic.twitter.com/BXVMTALpj2</a>

    Jared Sandler @JaredSandler

    Hat tip to Nathan Eovaldi. Outstanding effort with the season on the line. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAndTakeIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAndTakeIt</a>

    Dallas Nation @TheDallasNation

    NATHAN EOVALDI'S DAY IS DONE <br><br>HIS STAT LINE: <br><br>6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K'S ON 88 PITCHES (51 FOR STRIKES) <br><br>NATHAN EOVALDI GAVE EVERYTHING HE COULD 🫡<br><br>NATHAN EOVALDI GAVE THE TEXAS RANGERS A CHANCE <br><br>AND THAT'S ALL YOU COULD ASK FOR 🫡

    Texas Rangers Insider @RangersInsiders

    Nathan Eovaldi is such a competitor.

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    I love Nathan Eovaldi so much.

    Dan Plesac @Plesac19

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Rangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rangers</a> Eovaldi delivered AGAIN … 6 1/3IP H5 R2 BB3 K4 … he has taken his game to another level … OCTOBER Pitcher …. Rangers lead 3-2 T8th. <a href="https://t.co/S1ZDHXMgOs">pic.twitter.com/S1ZDHXMgOs</a>

    Jett Beachum @JetthroTV

    Nathan Eovaldi exits after giving up a 1-out single to Jose Altuve <br><br>His stat line: 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 4 K<br><br>Couldn't ask for more from Nasty Nate <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAndTakeIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAndTakeIt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ALCS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ALCS</a>

    Peter Appel @peterappel23

    Put his team on his back AGAIN. <br><br>Postseason career: 2.87 ERA in 69 IP<br><br>2023 Postseason: 2.42 ERA in 26 IP<br><br>When the lights are on, put in Nate Eovaldi <a href="https://t.co/0SSnW630cM">pic.twitter.com/0SSnW630cM</a>

    Kevin Dunn @KevinDunn01

    GREAT start by Eovaldi no matter what happens the rest of the way. For an injury prone guy with a career 4.00 ERA, man he has been big in the playoffs. He's had his best year this season. Tip of the 🧢 to him.

    jasmin.lens @marcelo_or90673

    Kudos to Nathan Eovaldi for his incredible performance when it mattered most. Let's go and seize the moment!

    Bill Koch @BillKoch25

    Nathan Eovaldi is a playoff Dude.

    Shawn McFarland @McFarland_Shawn

    The final line on Nathan Eovaldi: 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K. <br><br>In 26 playoff innings (four starts) he has a 2.42 ERA.

    Following the dramatics, brawl and ejections in Game 5, there was perhaps no man more hated in the entire city of Houston than Adolis García.

    The Rangers slugger was at the center of the Astros fans' ire all night long and heard it every single time he stepped up to the plate. That's why it was so sweet when he managed to jack a massive grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to blow the game open and ensure that there would be a Game 7.

    García had struck out in his previous four at-bats, but no one's gonna remember that after the message he sent to everyone inside of Minute Maid Park.

    And he once again proved to be the Rangers' hero.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    ADOLIS GARCÍA GRAND SLAM 💥<br><br>Rangers lead 9-2 in Game 6<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/AYFGgSJUzd">pic.twitter.com/AYFGgSJUzd</a>

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Adolis Garcia's first four at-bats: four strikeouts<br><br>Adolis Garcia's fifth at-bat: a grand slam to take tight, taut ballgame and turn it into a blowout. <br><br>The Rangers lead the Astros, 9-2.

    Marc Luino @GiraffeNeckMarc

    Adolis Garcia is actually him <a href="https://t.co/NnloeExXDv">https://t.co/NnloeExXDv</a>

    Texas Rangers Insider @RangersInsiders

    ADOLIS GARCÍA!!!!! YOU OWN THE ASTROS. GRAND SLAM!!!! WHERE ARE YOU MALDY???? WHERE ARE YOU???? 9-2!!!!!!

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    Adolis García with the 3rd grand slam in Rangers postseason history, joining:<br><br>2023 ALDS G3 Mitch Garver<br>2011 ALCS G2 Nelson Cruz (walk-off) <a href="https://t.co/MIZjPqslRH">https://t.co/MIZjPqslRH</a>

    Jared Sandler @JaredSandler

    ADOLIS GARCIA GRAND SLAM!<br><br>APPEAL THAT! <br><br>9-2 TEXAS!

    Brice Paterik @BricePaterik

    ADOLIS GARCIA IS THE GREATEST HUMAN TO EVER LIVE OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!

    Jett Beachum @JetthroTV

    OH MY GOD HE DID IT <br><br>ADOLIS GARCIA GRAND SLAM IN THE 9TH AFTER STRIKING OUT FOUR TIMES <br><br>RANGERS LEAD 9-2<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAndTakeIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAndTakeIt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ALCS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ALCS</a> <a href="https://t.co/45Qfq6p5qd">https://t.co/45Qfq6p5qd</a>

    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

    Aroldis Garcia has a response. Grand slam makes it 9-2. Game 7 awaits.

    Max Preston @MaxPrestonTV

    Adolis Garcia with the ultimate revenge smashing a grand slam! 😤🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAndTakeIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAndTakeIt</a>

    With a trip to the World Series on the line Monday night in Houston, the Rangers unfortunately won't be able to turn to Eovaldi in another big spot.

    It'll be interesting to see if Bruce Bochy opts to go with Max Scherzer in Game 7 after he took the loss in his Game 3 start, which was his first game after being activated from the injured list.