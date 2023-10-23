Nathan Eovaldi, Adolis García Praised by Fans in Rangers' ALCS Game 6 Win Over Astros

Alex Bierens de Haan/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Big Game Nate, Nasty Nate, call him whatever you want.

All you need to know is that Nathan Eovaldi is gonna show up when the lights are shining brightest. And that's exactly what he did in the Texas Rangers' 9-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday night.

Facing a 3-2 series deficit, the Rangers needed a huge performance out of their postseason ace to keep their season alive.

Eovaldi obliged.

The two-time All-Star was dominant for most of the night. In 6.1 innings of work, he surrendered just two runs on five hits while striking out four Astros. It was exactly what Texas needed to ease their nerves.

Unlike in Game 5, the Rangers didn't surrender their lead as José Leclerc managed to escape a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the bottom of the eighth inning while holding on to a 4-2 lead.

Texas managed to blow things open in the next frame, preserve a dominant Eovaldi outing and force a Game 7.

Rangers fans had nothing but praise for another clutch performance by their big-game pitcher

Following the dramatics, brawl and ejections in Game 5, there was perhaps no man more hated in the entire city of Houston than Adolis García.

The Rangers slugger was at the center of the Astros fans' ire all night long and heard it every single time he stepped up to the plate. That's why it was so sweet when he managed to jack a massive grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to blow the game open and ensure that there would be a Game 7.

García had struck out in his previous four at-bats, but no one's gonna remember that after the message he sent to everyone inside of Minute Maid Park.

And he once again proved to be the Rangers' hero.

With a trip to the World Series on the line Monday night in Houston, the Rangers unfortunately won't be able to turn to Eovaldi in another big spot.