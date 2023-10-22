Patriots Rumors: Bill Belichick 'Quietly Agreed to a Lucrative Multi-Year' Contract

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick "quietly agreed" to a multiyear extension with the team this past offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This report comes days after The MMQB's Albert Breer said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd that team owner Robert Kraft has discussed the direction in which the franchise would go once Belichick moves on. Breer followed up on The Rich Eisen Show to clarify that doesn't mean any coaching change is imminent.

