Patriots Rumors: Bill Belichick 'Quietly Agreed to a Lucrative Multi-Year' Contract

Patriots Rumors: Bill Belichick 'Quietly Agreed to a Lucrative Multi-Year' ContractOctober 22, 2023
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick "quietly agreed" to a multiyear extension with the team this past offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLGameDay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLGameDay</a>: This past offseason, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> coach Bill Belichick quietly agreed to a lucrative multi-year new contract, sources say. That, at least, adds some context to the discussions about the greatest coach in NFL history. <a href="https://t.co/ZPjRxzMVzJ">pic.twitter.com/ZPjRxzMVzJ</a>
This report comes days after The MMQB's Albert Breer said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd that team owner Robert Kraft has discussed the direction in which the franchise would go once Belichick moves on. Breer followed up on The Rich Eisen Show to clarify that doesn't mean any coaching change is imminent.
