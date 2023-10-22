2023 NFL Week 7: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games

6 of 6

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens Stake Claim Among NFL's Best

The Baltimore Ravens have pieced together an odd season so far. They're 5-2 and sit atop the AFC North. Yet they've lost games to the Anthony Richardson-less Indianapolis Colts and struggling Pittsburgh Steelers.

When Lamar Jackson and Co. are good, they're very good.

Case in point, the Ravens manhandled the Detroit Lions in arguably the most surprising outcome of Sunday's afternoon action. The 38-6 showing displayed a level of dominance that places the Ravens among the AFC's best.

Going into this weekend's contest, the Lions were counted among Bleacher Report's top five teams in the site's power rankings. But Baltimore's ability to hold a top-five offense, which is one of the league's best-designed, to one score in garbage time is seriously impressive.

Across the board, the Ravens looked good.

Jackson completed 77.8 percent of his passes with three touchdown tosses. The run game averaged 5.5 yards per carry without including the quarterback's rushing yardage. Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. all had four or five catches. The defense sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff five times against a good offensive line. Baltimore nearly doubled Detroit in average yards per play.

"[This game] creates a vision of what we can be," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game. "Let's go be even better."

Detroit Lions' Problems Start with Defending Mobile QB

When Lions head coach Dan Campbell took the podium after Sunday's loss, he was succinct in his assessment.

"That was a tough one," Campbell said. "They jumped all over us. Lamar gave us problems."

To be fair, Jackson is a special talent. Not every quarterback can do all the things he can do. When those issues are compounded by a self-identified lack of execution, big plays tend to occur.

A more sound approach to playing defense against those signal-callers capable of creating within the offense is vital for the Lions' success.

Once the team comes out of its Week 9 bye, it still will have to face the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears (twice), Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. Those might not all be top-shelf opponents, but they do feature three important divisional games and contests against teams with athletic quarterbacks (depending on injuries).