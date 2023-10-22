Tobias Harris 'Excited' for 76ers' Season amid James Harden Trade Rumors

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Much of the discourse surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason has been about James Harden trade rumors, but that isn't tampering Tobias Harris' excitement for the 2023-24 campaign.

"Every day we're in the lab, working on different looks, different reads, different options," he said, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer (h/t HoopsHype). "And I think this is probably the most excited I've been throughout my whole career of a team and a great situation."

Philadelphia hired Nick Nurse as its new head coach this offseason, and Harris is already seeing the difference.

"Every day that we come on that court, I'm generally being pushed and coached and excited for the opportunity."

This will be Nurse's first season for a franchise outside of the Toronto Raptors, which he coached for the last five seasons. Those five seasons included a championship, three playoff appearances and a 227-163 record, so the 76ers are getting someone with a track record of success.

Harris is entering the final season of his contract with the opportunity to likely earn one more massive deal at 31 years old if he plays well in Nurse's system. He took something of a step back statistically in 2022-23 and averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, so parlaying his excitement into better production will be key for his next deal and the 76ers on the floor.