Ranking the Top 5 WWE Storylines to Track For the Rest of the Year

Photo credit: WWE.com

As the end of the year rapidly approaches, WWE is starting to ramp up its hottest storylines ahead of 2024.

There are only 71 days left in 2023. January will be here before we know it, and Royal Rumble will effectively kick off the road to WrestleMania 40. That means the company will begin to plot out the trajectory for many of its noteworthy stars and bring their ongoing stories to a conclusion soon.

The recent season premieres of Raw and SmackDown set up some intriguing plot developments and marquee matchups. Survivor Series is also right around, but it's easy to look ahead of the last Big Four event to attempt to predict what's in store for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Nick Aldis' emergence as an on-screen authority figure and his newfound tension with Adam Pearce could re-introduce brand warfare. It will be interesting to see if that leads to traditional champion vs. champion matches or sets up the teams for the WarGames match.