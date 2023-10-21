Lakers' LeBron James: 'I Don't Get Motivated' By Who Opponents Are: 'I'm Enough'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

After being swept in the 2023 Western Conference Finals by the Denver Nuggets, many would assume Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would use that as motivation during Tuesday's season opener between the two squads.

However, James told reporters Saturday that going up against specific opponents isn't what motivates him. He's self-motivated.

"I don't get motivated against [who] the opponents [are] pretty much anymore," James said. "I don't need it. I don't want to say I don't get motivated to play, because I do get motivated to go against the competition, I love competing against the best. But I don't need an individual or a team to motivate me. I'm self-motivated. I'm enough."

James is entering his 21st NBA season searching for his fifth title. The Purple and Gold made a number of alterations to their roster this offseason—adding Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish—in hopes they'll be true championship contenders.

Much of the team's success—or lack thereof—will be determined by the availability of James and Anthony Davis, who have struggled to remain healthy over the last few seasons.