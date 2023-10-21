Video: Kings Unveil 2023-24 City Edition Jerseys Celebrating '100 Years of Royalty'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings' 2023-24 City Edition uniforms are here, and they honor the franchise's history as it embarks on its 100th season.

The uniforms "celebrate 100 years of royalty" and pay homage to the 1968 Cincinnati Royals road uniform.

The Kings said of the uniforms via the team's website:

"This updated design blends historic Royals and Kings colors, prominently featuring royal blue—our primary color for seven decades. The jersey's anthem tag pays tribute to our heritage by displaying various crown logos from our history, and the shorts proudly showcase the modern ball lion logo in legacy colors. As we embark on this remarkable milestone, we pay homage to our past while embracing a vibrant future. Here's to a century of excellence and unyielding Royalty."

