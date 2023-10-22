12 Exciting NHL Rookies to Know for 2023-24 Season

7 of 12

Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's wild that with so many top rookies already making a splash this season that New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes is getting sort of lost in the mix.



Hughes' arrival from the University of Michigan last season was highly anticipated. That he joined a Devils team that was already one of the NHL's best made it seem almost unfair they were adding such a weapon to their arsenal.

This year, the expectations are again high for the 20-year-old fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft. Through four games, he's got one goal, but he's playing an average of just over 19 minutes per game and seeing plenty of time on the power play. With Damon Severson now in Columbus, Hughes figures to be the Devils' No. 2 puck-mover and offensive threat from the blue line behind Dougie Hamilton.

New Jersey boasts many capable defensemen with Hamilton, Jonas Siegenthaler and John Marino as part of their corps along with Hughes. But what Hughes' upside means to bring in the near future is a player who will be similar to his brother Quinn when it comes to puck moving and capability to pile up points.

While Hamilton is an outstanding all-around defenseman, Hughes can be the offensive weapon that helps break opposing defenses down by becoming the fourth attacker in the zone.