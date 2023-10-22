LeBron James, Anthony Davis' Focus Should Have Lakers Fans Excited Ahead of Season

Harry How/Getty Images

Now five years into the LeBron James, Anthony Davis experience in Los Angeles, there may be Los Angeles Lakers' fans who have found this era a bit disappointing.

Sure, the duo won a championship in their first season together back in 2019-2020, but this was a combination that brought with it the promise of multiple titles by bringing together two of the most dynamic talents of this generation,

However, this upcoming campaign should give the Lakers' faithful plenty of hope and excitement as their two superstars are healthy, focused and armed with a revamped roster.

Entering his 21st season in the NBA, James—the league's all-time leading scorer—seems as motivated as ever to capture his fifth championship and continuing to grow his legacy alongside Davis.

It's really the only thing playing on his mind.

"It's just my motivation to continue to be as great as I can be and solidify what I want to do in my career and still seeing that Larry O'Brien trophy in my mind on a daily basis," James said Saturday via The OC Register's Khobi Price. "That's one of the best four moments of my career, being able to hoist up that trophy. [That's] motivation alone. "But also wanting to be legendary in this game and let my game speak for itself long after I've played. But this team has motivated me as well."

James looked sensational for the majority of last season but had to sit out a few weeks with a tendon injury in his foot. While he still looked good in the postseason, some of his signature explosiveness was definitely missing as he led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals as a seven-seed.

The four-time league MVP averaged 28.9 points per game—one of the highest marks of his career—to go along with 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field.

An offseason to recover from the injury should get James back to form as the world continues to marvel at his consistent dominance at 38 years old.

As for Davis, there were moments last season when he looked like the guy the Lakers traded for a few years back and was rewarded for it. He earned himself a three-year, $186 million maximum contract extension that'll keep him in Tinsel Town through 2028.

And despite all of his injury trouble since he arrived in Los Angeles, Davis was able to stay healthy enough for the organization's postseason push. It's hopefully a sign of things to come for the often-maligned eight-time All-Star.

There's perhaps no player that benefits more from the Lakers' offseason moves than Davis, who may be able to thrive in his preferred power forward position thanks to the additions of centers Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood.

The roster has been built so that the 30-year-old could be in the best position to succeed, much like when Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee were in town for the team's last championship run.

And Davis is hyped for it, reportedly entering the season in the best shape of his Lakers' tenure, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

"The buzz around the facility is that Davis, who has progressively shot 3-pointers worse since his career-best shooting performance during the 2019-20 championship season, is in the best shape he's been in entering a Lakers training camp and is shooting the ball similar to his earlier levels," Buha wrote.

If Davis is able to return to a mid-30s shooting clip from three-point range, this might be the season in which he captures that elusive MVP.

The Lakers have had a phenomenal offseason, adding Hayes, Wood, Gabe Vincent, Tauren Prince and Cam Reddish while retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura makes them one of the most complete teams in the NBA.