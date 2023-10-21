Lakers News: Taurean Prince Confirmed as Opening-Night Starter by Darvin Ham

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially set their starting lineup for an opening night tilt against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, and it doesn't include Jarred Vanderbilt.

Veteran forward Taurean Prince got the nod and will start alongside D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, head coach Darvin Ham told reporters Saturday.

Ham called Prince's start "circumstantial" because Vanderbilt is day-to-day with a heel injury and will likely not be available for the season opener.



The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported on Oct. 5 that Prince was a "serious" option to start alongside James and Davis this year. Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura were also considered for the role.

Buha wrote of each player's candidacy to start:

"Each candidate has a different argument. Of the three, Vanderbilt is the best perimeter defender, which the starters clearly need, and adds solid rebounding and infectious energy. Hachimura is sturdy and athletic, capable of finishing in the paint and midrange areas while also defending bigs. Prince is the best shooter by a significant margin, an important box to check in a James-Davis frontcourt."

Prince signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Purple and Gold in July after spending the last two seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 29-year-old averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 54 games for the Timberwolves last season while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from deep.

Prince hasn't been a full-time starter since the 2019-20 season, starting a total of 22 games out of a maximum 164 between 2020 and 2023.