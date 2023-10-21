Tmz: NFL Legend Tom Brady, Model Irina Shayk No Longer Dating; Things 'Fizzled out'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tom Brady's relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk has come to an end.

Per TMZ Sports, things "fizzled out" between the seven-time Super Bowl champion and Shayk after a brief time together.

"Sources connected to the former pair tell TMZ the two eventually 'fizzled out' after some time together, no drama or scandal ... it just came to an end. The signs have been on the wall recently that things were likely over ... as each has spent a lot of time in separate cities," TMZ wrote.

Rumors about Brady and Shayk being a couple began in July when they were photographed in his car after she spent the night at a home in Los Angeles where he was staying.

TMZ reported at the time the pair were dating after meeting at a wedding in May.

This was the first known relationship for Brady since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen was finalized in October 2022. The couple married in February 2009 and had two children together.

Shayk previously had a relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. She also had a child with actor Bradley Cooper in 2017.

Since retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season, Brady has remained around the sport. He was honored by the New England Patriots at halftime of their Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

During the ceremony, Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Brady will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in June 2024.