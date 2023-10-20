Jon Scheyer, Duke Reportedly Agree to 6-Year Contract Extension Through 2028-29

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Duke men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer will get the chance to lead Duke to more ACC tournament championships.

After leading the Blue Devils to a 27-9 record and conference tournament title last year, Scheyer has agreed to a six-year contract extension with Duke, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Scheyer's deal extends through the 2028-29 season.

Scheyer made his head coaching debut last year following the retirement of longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. He had served on Krzyzewski's staff since 2013.

He will look to improve on Duke's second-round NCAA tournament exit next season.

The AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll ranked Duke as the No. 2 team in college basketball heading into the 2023-24 campaign, marking the program's first top-three season-opening ranking since 2017-18.

That season, the Blue Devils went to the Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament under Krzyzewski. Their return to a top ranking spot is an indication of consensus opinion that Scheyer and his team will be able to repeat last season's performance— this time, with potentially more meaningful postseason results.

Four starters are returning for Duke in Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell. Highly-anticipated incoming freshmen include Jared McCain, Caleb Foster, Sean Stewart and TJ Power.

Those first-year players aren't the only thing the men's basketball program has to be excited about in the near future. Duke is an early frontrunner to recruit highly-ranked high school prospect Cooper Flagg, the potential top pick of the 2025 NBA draft. The school will be hosting Flagg for a visit this weekend, per On3's Jamie Shaw.

Scheyer's extension shows the Blue Devils are confident not only that their new head coach can lead the current squad deeper into the NCAA Tournament, but that he can continue doing so with future rosters.