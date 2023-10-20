Cooper Flagg Draws Giannis, Jayson Tatum, Paul George Comps from NBA Scout

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Top-ranked prospect Cooper Flagg is just 16 years old, but he's already accrued some big-name comparisons from scouts preparing for the 2025 NBA Draft.

One scout compared Flagg to the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George, according to On3's Jamie Shaw.

"There is not many that come in the type of mold that he shows," that scout told Shaw.

Another scout likened Flagg to former Utah Jazz All-Defensive player Andrei Kirilinko, saying Flagg's "defensive instincts and his versatility on that end of the floor are obvious," per Shaw.

Flagg is heading into his final year at the Montverde Academy in Florida.

Scouts were watching Flagg in May during the Nike EYBL 16U circuit, where he averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.5 blocked shots through 17 games for Maine United. He led all of the circuit's age groups in blocks, according to Shaw.

Flagg once again dominated in June at the NBPA Top 100 camp and in July at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, where he averaged 25.4 points and 6.9 blocks in what ESPN's Jeff Borzello called "one of the best... showings in the event's history."

The performance even caught the attention of LeBron James:

Flagg reclassified to the class of 2024 in August, setting him on track to be eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft. Early projections place him as a favorite to be selected with the No. 1 pick.