Andre Iguodala Calls Jrue Holiday 'the Most Underrated Player of His Generation'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Recently retired four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala—who announced his retirement Friday—looks ready for the next era of his career as a potential pundit.

And as one of the most respected voices in the league, Iguodala named the Boston Celtics as the best squad in the Eastern Conference while on ESPN's "First Take" earlier in the day.

One of the biggest reasons he likes the Celtics over the revamped Milwaukee Bucks is the addition of Jrue Holiday, who he considers to be one of the best players of this era, though he may not always get the credit.

"[Jrue Holiday] is the most underrated player of this generation," Iguodala said. "... This guy's different."

Holiday—who was acquired by Boston from the Portland Trail Blazers following Damian Lillard's trade to the Bucks—has been one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA over the past decade, earning universal recognition for his play on that end of the floor.

Iguodala, who's played both with and against Holiday over the course of his career, had no shortage of praise for the five-time All-Defensive team selection and sees him as the key piece that can push the Celtics over the edge in a loaded Eastern Conference.

"Every team he's been on, maximized their potential, Iguodala said of Holiday. "... I'm a huge Jrue Holiday fan, I know what he brings to the table. He's a great balance for [the Celtics]."

While he's been locking up opposing team's best players for a long time now, Holiday didn't always receive the recognition he deserved as he played for several struggling teams in Philadelphia and later with the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, people finally began to take notice when he turned out to be the missing piece for Milwaukee, helping the organization win the title in his first season with the Bucks. Holiday even got his first All-Star selection in over a decade in 2023.

Last season he averaged 19.3 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals.