UFC 294 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The main event rematch is much more intriguing than the first fight was going in. On paper, it just looked like Makhachev would be able to bully a smaller Volkanovski in the cage.

That assessment was wrong. Volkanovski proved in the last fight that he is plenty strong and brings tools to the table that can give the lightweight champion problems.

Volkanovski fought a nearly perfect fight and there were a handful of media members that even scored the fight for the featherweight champ. Volkanovski landed more significant strikes 70-57 but Makhachev had more control time and had more control time throughout the fight.

A strong fifth round from Volkanovski only adds more intrigue as he had a knockdown and won the control time battle too.

It was an impressive performance, but one that feels like it will be hard to replicate on just 12-days' notice.

Expect another competitive, tough fight, but Makhachev still holds the advantage.