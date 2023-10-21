UFC 294 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2

UFC 294 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2October 21, 2023
A remixed UFC 294 card features an incredible rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski with the lightweight title on the line from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
The first fight resulted in a razor-thin unanimous decision win for the lightweight champion. Since then, Volkanovski has gone back down and defended his featherweight championship with a TKO win over Yair Rodriguez.
It didn't look like Volkanovski was guaranteed his chance at redemption until a late injury kept Charles Oliveira off the card. Do Brox was supposed to get his own shot at retribution against Makhachev but he was forced off the card by a cut he suffered in training.
The co-main event is also a product of some last-minute magic. Kamaru Usman will step in for an injured Paulo Costa to fight Khamzat Chimaev in a massive middleweight match.
Here's a look at the entire schedule, card and odds with a closer look and predictions for the featured bouts.
UFC 294 Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
Main Card (ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)
Islam Makhachev (-250) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (+205)
Kamaru Usman (+270) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-340)
Magomed Ankalaev (-360) vs. Johnny Walker (+285)
Ikram Aliskerov (-575) vs. Warlley Alves (+425)
Said Nurmagomedov (-230) vs. Muin Gafurov (+190)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)
Tim Elliott (+310) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (-395)
Mohammad Yahya (+142) vs. Trevor Peek (-170)
Javid Basharat (-535) vs. Victor Henry (+400)
Abu Azaitar (+210) vs. Sedriques Dumas (-258)
Mike Breeden (+220) vs. Anshul Jubli (-270)
Nathaniel Wood (-298) vs. Muhammad Naimov (+240)
Jinh Yu Frey (+400) vs. Viktoriya Dudakova (-535)
Bruno Silva (+240) vs. Shara Magomedov (-298)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2
The main event rematch is much more intriguing than the first fight was going in. On paper, it just looked like Makhachev would be able to bully a smaller Volkanovski in the cage.
That assessment was wrong. Volkanovski proved in the last fight that he is plenty strong and brings tools to the table that can give the lightweight champion problems.
Volkanovski fought a nearly perfect fight and there were a handful of media members that even scored the fight for the featherweight champ. Volkanovski landed more significant strikes 70-57 but Makhachev had more control time and had more control time throughout the fight.
A strong fifth round from Volkanovski only adds more intrigue as he had a knockdown and won the control time battle too.
It was an impressive performance, but one that feels like it will be hard to replicate on just 12-days' notice.
Expect another competitive, tough fight, but Makhachev still holds the advantage.
Prediction: Makhachev via decision
Usman vs. Chimaev
UFC 294 hasn't really had the proper time to marinate because there wasn't just one major change to the card, there were two. The matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman is arguably better than the original bot planned between Chimaev and Paulo Costa.
While Costa is a hulking power puncher and an experienced middleweight, Usman is a former champion welterweight with a much more impressive wrestling background.
On one hand, Usman is coming off back-to-back losses and fighting a scary fighter on just 10-days' notice. On the other, he's a little more stylistically prepared to challenge Chimaev.
Usman has been terrifying for such a long time because he was a dominant wrestler who developed into a serious striker.
The closest fighter that Chimaev has seen to that was Gilbert Burns. He ultimately beat the Brazilian but it wasn't easy. When Usman met Burns, he knocked him out.
Sound the upset alarms and don't count out The Nigerian Nightmare just yet.
Prediction: Usman via decision
Ankalaev vs. Walker
Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker have both generated their fair share of hype with flashy performances in the light heavyweight division. At UFC 294, they get another chance to generate some momentum in a big spot.
Ankalaev took a nine-fight win streak to a title shot against Jan Blachowicz in a fight where he really didn't put his best foot forward. Whether the moment was just too big or Blachowicz' veteran guile was too much he was unable to become a champion.
Johnny Walker hasn't come nearly that close to hitting his ceiling. When the 6'5" light heavyweight came to the UFC and won his first fights in spectacular fashion there were immediate Jon Jones comparisons.
Instead, he's become a maddeningly inconsistent fighter with a 4-4 record since then. In fairness he's won three straight and that's what makes this matchup interesting.
When it comes down to it, it's much easier to side with Ankalaev's brand of violence and consistency. He should rebound with a big win.
Prediction: Ankalaev via second-round TKO
