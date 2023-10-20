Mel Kiper 2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Michael Penix Jr. Debuts at No. 21 After Week 7

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In addition to being arguably the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. put himself on the radar for the 2024 NFL draft after a stellar performance in last week's 36-33 win over Oregon.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. added Penix to his big board at No. 21 overall, calling the 23-year-old "the catalyst" for "one of college football's best offenses" in the past 10 years.

The only quarterbacks ahead of Penix on Kiper's big board are USC's Caleb Williams (No. 1 overall), North Carolina's Drake Maye (No. 2) and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders (No. 5).

Penix was a modest recruit coming out of Tampa Bay Tech High School in 2018. He was a 3-star prospect and No. 21 pro-style quarterback in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.

After four injury-plagued years at Indiana, Penix transferred to Washington in December 2021. He had a breakout 2022 with 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns to lead the Huskies to an 11-2 record.

Both Penix and Washington have picked up this season where they left off. He ranks second in the nation in passing yards (2,301), fourth in touchdown passes (20) and 11th in completion percentage (72.1) through six games. He's only been sacked four times on 215 dropbacks.

Washington is ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Its the first time the program has been a top-five team since the 2017 season.