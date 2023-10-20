Lakers' LeBron James Now NBA's Oldest Active Player After Andre Iguodala's Retirement

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

With longtime Golden State Warriors wing Andre Iguodala announcing his retirement from the NBA on Friday at the age of 39, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is now the oldest player in the league.

James is 38 years old, and he will turn 39 during the 2023-24 season on Dec. 30.

Iguodala informed Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Andscape of his decision to retire, noting that it was the "right time" to do so.

Over the course of 19 NBA seasons, Iguodala played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat and Warriors, averaging 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 1,231 regular-season games.

Iguodala, who will turn 40 in January, was also a one-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion who won NBA Finals MVP in 2015 when he led the Warriors past James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While many debates will likely be had in the coming years about whether Iguodala is a Hall of Famer, LeBron is as surefire as they come.

James is preparing to enter his 21st NBA season overall, and his sixth with the Lakers after previous stints as a member of the Cavs and Heat.

LeBron is a 19-time All-Star, four-time NBA champ, four-time NBA MVP and four-time NBA Finals MVP, plus he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last season to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Perhaps most impressively, James is still playing at an elite level and remains one of the best players in the league as he approaches 40 years of age.

Last season, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, and he led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals.