Predictions For Sting's Retirement Tour in AEW Leading Up to Revolution

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting announced his plans to retire in 2024, marking an end to what was once considered an improbable comeback.

The 64-year-old's triumphant final act came as a surprise, but all good things must come to an end. His stint with All Elite Wrestling sometimes felt like it was on borrowed time, but he never showed any signs of slowing down after he proved he could still go.

So, many of us stopped considering the inevitability of The Icon's eventual retirement from in-ring competition and simply lived in the moment with one of the greatest to do it.

Nevertheless, his last match will take place at AEW Revolution in the spring, which is a fitting destination for his swan song.

After all, Sting is widely regarded as the most revered wrestler to make a name for himself outside of WWE. For most of his career, he shined as a top star for the company's biggest competitors.

After a disappointing run with the industry leader that was marred by physical and creative limitations, ending his career on his own terms with a legitimate alternative is an incredible statement.

It's a testament to the legacy the veteran had already created and a satisfying finale. As the clock ticks down to his farewell match, let's discuss what his retirement tour could look like.

A Star-Studded Tag Team Match

Sting made his AEW debut on Dec. 2, 2020 at the inaugural Winter is Coming to aid Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin. It's symbolic that he started his tenure with the company during the winter and he will likely end it in the spring.

Moreover, it's only right that his parting gift would somehow involve his protégé and tag team partner throughout this run. The Icon even revealed in December 2022 that he already had "an endgame in mind" and Allin would play a role in it, per Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer.

"Well, I know Darby is going to be a part of it for sure," Sting said. "I won't have a singles match at this point. Darby will be along with me, and I'll be along with him, and we can add more to it as far as I'm concerned. But I have a few people [in mind], and I really don't want to say now."

It would be fun to see the two finally challenge for the tag titles, but The Icon doesn't need the accolade. Even though the duo are undefeated, It would make much more sense for them to fall short of a title win ahead of Revolution or take on a legendary pairing.

Adam Copeland has made it clear that he came to AEW to team up with his longtime friend Christian Cage for one last hurrah. One would have to assume he will eventually do so, and their mutual respect for the bat-wielding vigilante could make them the perfect opponents.

It hardly seems like a coincidence that Sting greeted Copeland when he debuted, or that The Rated R Superstar divulged how much Cage idolized him later. This could have planted seeds for the two take on Sting and Allin.

The TNT champion has also notably lost to the pair twice with two different partners. So, it would be poetic if his most famous partner eventually gave him the edge over them, no pun intended.

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Passing The Torch To A Kindred Spirit

With that said, it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if the 37-year veteran used his final match to give someone else a rub. No one has pinned or forced him to submit since he joined AEW, and wrestlers traditionally lose in their last performance.

Straight away, Allin seems the ideal candidate to hand his mentor his first loss with the company. Their time together will define a large part of his career, but a win over Sting would be a huge endorsement for one of the pillars of the promotion.

Andrade El Idolo would be an intriguing option due to his connection to Ric Flair, or this could be the best time to use Goldberg in a one-off appearance. There are plenty of ways to lean into nostalgia along the way, but the story should be about Allin in the end.

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

It's hard to imagine this is leading to The Icon's first singles match with AEW, but a cinematic match could work as well. Sting famously pitched this for his ill-fated dream match with The Undertaker, but it didn't come to fruition. Now, using it as a creative outlet for his current protégé would make perfect sense.