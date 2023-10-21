AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights From Oct. 20

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights From Oct. 20October 21, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on October 20.
AEW continued to feature talent from CMLL this week when Mistico made an appearance to battle Rocky Romero.
Orange Cassidy found his next challenger for the international title after John Silver, Kip Sabian and Brother Zay competed for a title shot at Battle of the Belts.
We also saw Skye Blue take on Ruby Soho, and Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta were in tag team action.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.
Mistico vs. Rocky Romero
- Mistico's title dates back to 1933 according to Excalibur.
- Mistico is the former Sin Cara in WWE. It's wild to think that WWE couldn't find a way to use him but a couple of injuries definitely stalled his progress.
- Romero's entrance attire was cool. He should keep that look for a little while.
- AEW brought in a CMLL referee for this match.
Instead of opening with the competitors for the first match already in the ring, Rampage kicked off with Romero and Mistico's entrances for this 2-out-of-3 falls bout.
Both of these men hold singles titles in CMLL but neither belt was on the line in this match. This was all about pride and bragging rights.
They started off with a fast-paced exchange, but you could tell they weren't going full speed so they could amp things up as the match progressed.
Romero may have gotten a positive reaction during his entrance, but he was playing the heel in this match, especially when he tried to rip the mask off of his opponent.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
Rocky Romero wins the second fall via pin.

Mistico - 1
Romero - 1

It's all tied up!
Mistico won the first fall and Romero won the second, so they went the distance. A lot of people only associate lucha libre with high-flying moves, but this bout was a good example of how technical the style can be in the right hands.
Romero and Mistico put on a fun and energetic PPV-worthy performance, but only one CMLL titleholder could leave with the W. After surviving few close two-counts, Mistico was able to get the win by making Romero tap out to his trademark armbar.
Result: Mistico made Romero tap out to win the third fall
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations
John Silver vs. Kip Sabian vs. Brother Zay, BCC vs. Bryan Keith and Exodus Prime
- Zay was back to wearing his Private Party gear and spoke on the mic for a few seconds during his entrance. This might be a sign that Marq Quen is returning soon.
- It was kind of weird seeing Butcher and Blade in street clothes instead of their wrestling gear for some reason.
- When Silver gets on a roll, few people are as entertaining. He has so much explosive energy in his moves.
Three men were fighting for a chance to face Orange Cassidy for the International Championship when Sabian, Silver and Zay faced off in a triple threat match.
All three of these men are associated with teams right now. Zay is part of Private Party and has an alliance with the Hardys, Sabian is allies with The Butcher and The Blade, and SIlver is a member of The Dark Order.
This meant the ringside area was a bit crowded with Penelope Ford, Butcher, Blade, Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno occupying two sides of the ring. Surprisingly, Zay was flying solo.
Silver, Sabian and Zay have all been around in AEW since the start, so this bout was almost a throwback to the kind of match we saw during the company's first year.
This was fun but not without its issues. Big moves weren't being sold as much as they could have been, but all of the high spots were performed well. Silver stole the win at the end to earn a title shot against OC.
Result: John Silver pinned Brother Zay
Grade: B-
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
It's official!

John Silver will face #AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy TOMORROW NIGHT at Battle Of The Belts #AEWBOTBVIII LIVE at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT!
The third match of the night was a quick tag team match with Castagnoli and Yuta taking on the duo of Bryan Keith and Exodus Prime.
Keith has been getting a lot of positive attention on social media recently after he and Adam Page put on a great match, but this was not going to be his breakout performance.
The BCC scored a quick win when Yuta pinned Keith.
Result: Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Bryan Keith and Exodus Prime
Grade: Incomplete
Notable Moments and Observations