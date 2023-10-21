AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights From Oct. 20

1 of 2

AEW

Instead of opening with the competitors for the first match already in the ring, Rampage kicked off with Romero and Mistico's entrances for this 2-out-of-3 falls bout.

Both of these men hold singles titles in CMLL but neither belt was on the line in this match. This was all about pride and bragging rights.

They started off with a fast-paced exchange, but you could tell they weren't going full speed so they could amp things up as the match progressed.

Romero may have gotten a positive reaction during his entrance, but he was playing the heel in this match, especially when he tried to rip the mask off of his opponent.

Mistico won the first fall and Romero won the second, so they went the distance. A lot of people only associate lucha libre with high-flying moves, but this bout was a good example of how technical the style can be in the right hands.

Romero and Mistico put on a fun and energetic PPV-worthy performance, but only one CMLL titleholder could leave with the W. After surviving few close two-counts, Mistico was able to get the win by making Romero tap out to his trademark armbar.

Result: Mistico made Romero tap out to win the third fall

Grade: A-

Notable Moments and Observations