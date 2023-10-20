Rapoport: Cardinals' Kyler Murray Will 'Play Plenty' to Evaluate QB Before 2024 Draft

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kyler Murray will "play plenty" for the Arizona Cardinals this season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said the decision as to whether Murray is a franchise starting quarterback or a trade option, as well as what the Cardinals will do with their 2024 first-round draft pick, will depend on how he plays during the rest of the season.

"Seeing Kyler on the field, in their offense, in their scheme, working with the coaches in games, this is all important," Rapoport said Thursday on The Insiders. "I do believe that Kyler Murray is going to play plenty this season."

Murray was designated Wednesday to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and could return to the active roster at any time in the three weeks after returning.

The Cardinals quarterback has not played since December 12, 2022, when he suffered an ACL tear during a game against the New England Patriots.

Murray was a limited participant during the Cardinals' Wednesday practice in what head coach Jonathan Gannon saw as "the first step in a slow process to ramp him up," per Rapoport.

If the Cardinals use the entire three-week practice window before activating him, Murray would return for Arizona's Week 10 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cardinals may have financial incentive to keep him Murray on the sidelines. NBC Sports' Mike Florio noted that Murray has $29.9 million in 2025 injury guarantees in his contract that will kick in if he doesn't pass a physical by March 2024.

By keeping him off the field, the Cardinals could avoid risking triggering that guarantee, a strategy Florio noted was used by the Indianapolis Colts with quarterback Matt Ryan last season.

Murray said in mid-July his "goal" was to be back on the field by Week 1, but Rapoport reported later that month that the Cardinals were unlikely to push for an early-season return.

"It does not sound like anyone is pressing and hoping and wanting for Week 1," Rapoport wrote in July. "This is their franchise quarterback—they want to be careful, they want to be cautious."

In Rapoport's most recent report, the analyst appeared much less certain about Murray's designation as the Cardinals' franchise quarterback.

With the Cards off to a 1-5 record to begin the season, Arizona could be eyeing its fourth top-10 pick in five seasons. Rapoport indicated that selection could potentially be used on a quarterback.