Cardinals' Kyler Murray Eyes Week 1 Return After Knee Injury: 'That's the Goal'

Kyler Murray's long-term future with the Arizona Cardinals might be uncertain coming off a torn ACL, but the two-time Pro Bowler knows where he wants to be when the 2023 regular season begins.

On an upcoming episode of Cardinals Flight Plan (h/t ArizonaSports.com), Murray said "ideally" he will be on the field in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

"When you look further down the line, it seems like we got a long way to go. Ideally, I want to be back by Week 1," Murray said in audio released from the episode that drops in full on Thursday. "That's the goal. At the end of the day, that's the goal, but I can't really look that far ahead. Got to take it one day at a time."

Per a 2019 study from the National Library of Medicine, the average return time for NFL players coming off a torn ACL was right around 50 weeks.

The start of the regular season is right around 38 weeks from the date Murray suffered the injury on Dec. 12. He has posted videos and discussed his rehab already this offseason in which it appears he's at least getting closer to full strength.

During an appearance on The Dave Pasch Podcast in February (h/t Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com), Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said Murray he thought Murray was ahead of schedule and could return "earlier than this midseason" and perhaps close to the beginning of the year.

Even though the Cardinals gave Murray a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension last offseason, their roster looks to be in bad shape that they could pick at or near the top of the draft in 2024.

Arizona also has an additional first-round pick next year as part of its 2023 draft-day trade with the Houston Texans. In a potentially loaded quarterback class that could feature Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Quinn Ewers, the potential to take a rookie and completely reset might be appealing to Arizona.

Another factor that could be considered is the Cardinals' current head coach is Jonathan Gannon and general manager is Monti Ossenfort. Both are entering their first season with the team and will attempt to shape the roster as they see fit.

Murray has been a very good quarterback at his best in the NFL. The 25-year-old threw for at least 3,700 yards, ran for at least 400 yards and accounted for at least 24 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons prior to 2022.

The Cardinals made the playoffs in 2021 before collapsing with a 4-13 record last season.