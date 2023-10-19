Chris Paul, Draymond Green Told Warriors GM That GS Will Win NBA In-Season Tournament

Chris Paul, Draymond Green Told Warriors GM That GS Will Win NBA In-Season TournamentOctober 19, 2023
The upcoming NBA campaign will feature the Association's first-ever In-Season Tournament, and Chris Paul and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors are determined to win it.
Warriors president Brandon Schneider relayed a story during Wednesday's NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast of the Dubs' preseason game against the Sacramento Kings highlighting that fact:
"It's just going to add that much more where you're going to see the guys playing another notch harder trying to win that cup," Schneider told play-by-play commentator Bob Fitzgerald and analyst Kelenna Azubuike (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area).
"Here's all I need to know about the cup and hopefully fans agree. I said to [Warriors general manager] Mike Dunleavy about a month ago, I said, 'Hey Mike, what do you think about this in-season tournament?' He said, 'Well, Draymond Green and Chris Paul told me we're going to win it.' I said, 'OK, that's all I needed to know.'"
The Warriors begin the in-season tournament on Nov. 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.