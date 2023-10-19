Chris Paul, Draymond Green Told Warriors GM That GS Will Win NBA In-Season Tournament

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The upcoming NBA campaign will feature the Association's first-ever In-Season Tournament, and Chris Paul and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors are determined to win it.

Warriors president Brandon Schneider relayed a story during Wednesday's NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast of the Dubs' preseason game against the Sacramento Kings highlighting that fact:

"It's just going to add that much more where you're going to see the guys playing another notch harder trying to win that cup," Schneider told play-by-play commentator Bob Fitzgerald and analyst Kelenna Azubuike (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area).

"Here's all I need to know about the cup and hopefully fans agree. I said to [Warriors general manager] Mike Dunleavy about a month ago, I said, 'Hey Mike, what do you think about this in-season tournament?' He said, 'Well, Draymond Green and Chris Paul told me we're going to win it.' I said, 'OK, that's all I needed to know.'"

The Warriors begin the in-season tournament on Nov. 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.