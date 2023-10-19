X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Chris Paul, Draymond Green Told Warriors GM That GS Will Win NBA In-Season Tournament

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 19, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 18: Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during the game against the Sacramento Kings on October 18, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    The upcoming NBA campaign will feature the Association's first-ever In-Season Tournament, and Chris Paul and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors are determined to win it.

    Warriors president Brandon Schneider relayed a story during Wednesday's NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast of the Dubs' preseason game against the Sacramento Kings highlighting that fact:

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Dray and CP3 told Mike Dunleavy they're gunning for the in-season tournament 👀 <a href="https://t.co/93banuuNqw">pic.twitter.com/93banuuNqw</a>

    "It's just going to add that much more where you're going to see the guys playing another notch harder trying to win that cup," Schneider told play-by-play commentator Bob Fitzgerald and analyst Kelenna Azubuike (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area).

    "Here's all I need to know about the cup and hopefully fans agree. I said to [Warriors general manager] Mike Dunleavy about a month ago, I said, 'Hey Mike, what do you think about this in-season tournament?' He said, 'Well, Draymond Green and Chris Paul told me we're going to win it.' I said, 'OK, that's all I needed to know.'"

    The Warriors begin the in-season tournament on Nov. 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    Chris Paul, Draymond Green Told Warriors GM That GS Will Win NBA In-Season Tournament
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.