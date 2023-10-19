CJ McCollum: Nikola Jokić 'Would Never Be' NBA HC; Says 'He Doesn't Watch Basketball'

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić is both a bona fide NBA legend and one of the game's more unique superstars in that basketball clearly isn't the centerpiece of his universe.

That would seemingly preclude him from becoming an NBA head coach someday, although at least one general manager gave him a vote in the NBA.com GM survey in response to the question: "Which active player will make the best head coach someday?"

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum and ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth responded to the survey (and the Jokić answer in particular) on the latest edition of the CJ McCollum Show.

McCollum had these remarks amid a back-and-forth with Hubbarth.

"Joker would never be a coach. Doesn't watch basketball at all. Can't imagine him watching film, like on an off-day to watch film...it's interesting to see his name on this list. It's like, can you be a good coach if you don't watch film? He's a basketball savant.".

McCollum obviously didn't mean any ill will toward Jokić, who he clearly respects. He also endorsed the big man for MVP back in March, saying in part:

"The way Jokić controls the game, it's unlike anything you've ever seen," McCollum said to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the CJ McCollum Show (h/t HoopsHype).

"He's taking six shots through most of the game and still dominating. That shows value to me… He's super skilled, super talented, and he makes them go. What does that team look like without him?"

But NBA coaching probably isn't in his future. Understandably, Jokić loves his home country of Serbia and expressed his desire to head back home immediately after the NBA Finals win.

He also has a fervent interest in racehorses, finding great success on the track and even scouting during a break in recent practice action.