Warriors Need Chris Paul to 'Be Himself,' Steve Kerr Says; 'He's Trying to Fit in'

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr doesn't expect new guard Chris Paul to be anything other than himself.

Following the Warriors' 116-115 preseason victory over the Sacramento Kings Wednesday, Kerr said that Paul has been an excellent addition to the team and that he just wants the 12-time All-Star to use his talents in the way he knows best.

"I told him we need him to be himself," Kerr said. "He's trying to fit in. Sometimes we need him to go take four mid-range jumpers in a row."

Paul may have a role on the team that sees him coming off of the bench as opposed to starting. Kerr said that the team is currently looking to find the balance for that and that Paul is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

"That's what we are searching for," Kerr said. "A comfort zone for him and for us and we are looking for different ways to get there."

Paul has started 1,214 games, amounting to every single game of his NBA career.

That illustrious streak could end this season, though, as the Warriors try and find the best way to deploy the veteran floor general.

The 38-year-old continues to be effective as he enters his 19th season in the NBA. He averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 59 games for the Phoenix Suns in 2022-23, and giving him a reduced role could bolster his effectiveness come playoff time.

Paul is still seeking his first NBA title, and joining the Warriors gives him perhaps his best chance yet to capture one. Golden State has won four championships in the past 10 seasons and remains a formidable foe in the Western Conference.