Kansas' Bill Self on NCAA Investigation: 'My Reputation Has Been Tarnished Immensely'

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

The NCAA charged the Kansas men's basketball team with five Level 1 violations (the most serious NCAA infraction) amid the FBI's investigation into bribery in college basketball, but the organization's Independent Accountability Review Process (IARP) downgraded the severity of those allegations, meaning the program avoids serious penalties such as a postseason ban.

Despite that downgrade, longtime KU head coach and two-time national champion Bill Self believes his "reputation has been tarnished immensely," as told to ESPN's Myron Medcalf at Big 12 media day on Wednesday

"But the whole thing is we knew right from the jump what we had done and what we had not done," Self said. "The bottom line is I'm proud of how we conducted our business. At the end of the day, it was a long blip, but it was still a blip in the big scheme of things."

Per Carlos Silva Jr. of the Topeka Capital-Journal, the downgrades made this situation a "Level II case." As such, a postseason ban was off the table, and Kansas instead received a three-year probation.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.