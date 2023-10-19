Suns' Devin Booker, 21 Savage Star in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Live Video

Suns' Devin Booker, 21 Savage Star in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Live VideoOctober 19, 2023
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was among the notable names included in a new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.
21 Savage, who has a song on the game's soundtrack, was included in the live-action video.
Booker is a longtime fan of the Call of Duty series and will live-stream some gaming sessions. He was famously playing Call of Duty: Warzone in March 2020 when he learned the NBA was suspending the 2019-20 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-time All-Star said in April he'll play Call of Duty after some NBA games in order to move on from a frustrating loss.
"I play more during the season," Booker added in an interview with Boardroom's Ian Stonebrook that published Thursday. "Summer I'm all over the place. It's my favorite when the season starts and I get my routine of playing every night."
Booker joked in May he was jealous of teammate Kevin Durant, who received his own purchasable operator skin in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
"I'm jealous."<br><br>I asked Devin Booker if he had put in a word with Kevin Durant about showing up in Call Of Duty.<br><br>"I talk about it every day, he didn't even bring it up to me! I hit him this morning like, 'Come on, bro, you didn't even let me know?'" <a href="https://t.co/zD9g009MOA">pic.twitter.com/zD9g009MOA</a>
Getting in a trailer for Modern Warfare III isn't a bad consolation prize. The game is scheduled to be released Nov. 10.