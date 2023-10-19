Suns' Devin Booker, 21 Savage Star in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Live Video

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was among the notable names included in a new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

21 Savage, who has a song on the game's soundtrack, was included in the live-action video.

Booker is a longtime fan of the Call of Duty series and will live-stream some gaming sessions. He was famously playing Call of Duty: Warzone in March 2020 when he learned the NBA was suspending the 2019-20 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-time All-Star said in April he'll play Call of Duty after some NBA games in order to move on from a frustrating loss.

"I play more during the season," Booker added in an interview with Boardroom's Ian Stonebrook that published Thursday. "Summer I'm all over the place. It's my favorite when the season starts and I get my routine of playing every night."

Booker joked in May he was jealous of teammate Kevin Durant, who received his own purchasable operator skin in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.