Oklahoma State CBB Coach Mike Boynton Calls for NCAA Apology After Kansas Ruling

Oklahoma State CBB Coach Mike Boynton Calls for NCAA Apology After Kansas RulingOctober 19, 2023
Oklahoma State men's basketball coach Mike Boynton believes the team is owed an apology by the NCAA after other schools, most recently Kansas, failed to receive similar discipline in connection to the FBI's corruption investigation in 2017.
"My message was always, with what they are saying now, is that they did the wrong thing to us," Boynton told ESPN's Myron Medcalf. "My only issue at this point is I still haven't heard anybody call and say, 'You know what? We screwed up.' Accountability is a big deal to me. It's something I preach in our program every day.
"If somebody would call and just say, 'You know what, Coach? I get it. We did the wrong thing. That shouldn't have happened. We can't change it but I want you to at least know we acknowledge that.' Because that's all that can be done at this point."
The Cowboys were banned from the 2022 NCAA tournament due to violations by then-assistant coach Lamont Evans.
Kansas was among the other programs implicated in the FBI's probe.
Head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend were suspended for the first four games of the 2022-23 season, a punishment that was self-imposed by the school. The Jayhawks otherwise avoided more significant consequences, though.
They were facing five potential Level I violations, the most serious on the scale, but saw them downgraded by the Independent Resolution Panel. As a result, that effectively closes the book on Kansas.
Arizona and LSU both avoided the worst-case scenario when their final rulings were handed down as well.
Boynton told Medcalf the players at Kansas, LSU and Arizona shouldn't be punished for violations that predated their tenures and ones in which they weren't directly involved. He said that same treatment should've been afforded to his team.